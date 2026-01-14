- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
40 (76.92%)
Loss Trades:
12 (23.08%)
Best trade:
37.97 EUR
Worst trade:
-22.79 EUR
Gross Profit:
278.79 EUR (10 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-104.03 EUR (3 092 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (91.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
101.00 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
22.32%
Max deposit load:
37.68%
Latest trade:
1 minute ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
4.57
Long Trades:
29 (55.77%)
Short Trades:
23 (44.23%)
Profit Factor:
2.68
Expected Payoff:
3.36 EUR
Average Profit:
6.97 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.67 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-31.66 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38.24 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
42.75%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.79 EUR
Maximal:
38.24 EUR (7.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.43% (38.24 EUR)
By Equity:
10.60% (52.31 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|46
|EURUSD
|4
|EURGBP
|2
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|246
|EURUSD
|-48
|EURGBP
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8K
|EURUSD
|-264
|EURGBP
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +37.97 EUR
Worst trade: -23 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.87 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -31.66 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
RoyalCapitalLtd-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
Trading.comMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 86
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 21
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 47
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 26
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 36
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 10
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 5
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 9
