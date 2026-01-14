- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
12 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
10 (45.45%)
Best trade:
4.59 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
22.41 EUR (636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.16 EUR (642 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (11.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.78 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
21.00%
Max deposit load:
98.77%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
15 (68.18%)
Short Trades:
7 (31.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.01 EUR
Average Profit:
1.87 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.22 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-9.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.97 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.47 EUR
Maximal:
12.05 EUR (5.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.65% (11.89 EUR)
By Equity:
3.38% (7.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|NZDJPY
|4
|EURJPY
|4
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|10
|NZDJPY
|-12
|EURJPY
|-3
|AUDJPY
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|99
|EURUSD
|197
|NZDJPY
|-421
|EURJPY
|-47
|AUDJPY
|69
|GBPJPY
|97
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4.59 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.78 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.97 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.40 × 73
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.79 × 96
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.87 × 702
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.92 × 25
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.94 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.11 × 63
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.21 × 62
|
OneRoyal-Server
|1.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.63 × 30
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.76 × 139
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.89 × 83
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.98 × 96
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.00 × 2
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 659
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.09 × 11
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.16 × 236
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.40 × 15
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|2.45 × 33
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.46 × 13
|
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
|2.50 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|2.50 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
198
EUR
EUR
1
0%
22
54%
21%
1.01
0.01
EUR
EUR
6%
1:30