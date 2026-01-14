The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3 0.00 × 2 Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 2 PUPrime-Live 0.40 × 73 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 0.79 × 96 RoboForex-ECN 0.87 × 702 FPMarketsSC-Live 0.92 × 25 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 0.94 × 79 Exness-MT5Real12 1.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 1.11 × 63 TitanFX-MT5-01 1.21 × 62 OneRoyal-Server 1.50 × 2 Coinexx-Live 1.63 × 30 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.76 × 139 VantageInternational-Live 10 1.89 × 83 FxPro-MT5 Live02 1.98 × 96 Exness-MT5Real15 2.00 × 2 UnitedSecurities-Server 2.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 2.00 × 659 VantageInternational-Live 5 2.09 × 11 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 2.16 × 236 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 2.40 × 15 FundingTradersGroup-Server 2.45 × 33 VantageInternational-Live 4 2.46 × 13 RHCInvestments-Metadoro 2.50 × 2 Bybit-Live 2.50 × 2 78 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor