Americo Martins Peixoto

French Street

Americo Martins Peixoto
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 0%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
22
Profit Trades:
12 (54.54%)
Loss Trades:
10 (45.45%)
Best trade:
4.59 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.16 EUR
Gross Profit:
22.41 EUR (636 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22.16 EUR (642 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (11.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.78 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
21.00%
Max deposit load:
98.77%
Latest trade:
21 minutes ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.02
Long Trades:
15 (68.18%)
Short Trades:
7 (31.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.01 EUR
Average Profit:
1.87 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.22 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-9.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.97 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
0.19%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.47 EUR
Maximal:
12.05 EUR (5.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.65% (11.89 EUR)
By Equity:
3.38% (7.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 6
EURUSD 4
NZDJPY 4
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 2
EURUSD 10
NZDJPY -12
EURJPY -3
AUDJPY 1
GBPJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 99
EURUSD 197
NZDJPY -421
EURJPY -47
AUDJPY 69
GBPJPY 97
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.59 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.78 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.97 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.40 × 73
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.79 × 96
RoboForex-ECN
0.87 × 702
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.92 × 25
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.94 × 79
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
1.11 × 63
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.21 × 62
OneRoyal-Server
1.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
1.63 × 30
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.76 × 139
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.89 × 83
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.98 × 96
Exness-MT5Real15
2.00 × 2
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 659
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.09 × 11
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.16 × 236
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.40 × 15
FundingTradersGroup-Server
2.45 × 33
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.46 × 13
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.50 × 2
Bybit-Live
2.50 × 2
78 more...
🇫🇷 French Street | L'Élite du Trading

La mission : Rendre les marchés financiers accessibles à tous, sans jargon complexe.

Le contenu : Signaux quotidiens (Forex, Indices, Crypto) à haute probabilité.

L'engagement : Discipline, transparence et résultats prouvés.

👉 Rejoins la rue qui gagne
No reviews
2026.01.14 19:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 19:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
French Street
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
198
EUR
1
0%
22
54%
21%
1.01
0.01
EUR
6%
1:30
