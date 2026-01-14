The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GMI-Live12 0.00 × 6 AlgoGlobal-Real 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 6 XMGlobal-Real 22 0.00 × 1 NgelPartners-Live 0.00 × 1 Lucrorfx-Live 0.00 × 5 AM-Live2 0.00 × 7 LiteFinance-ECN2.com 0.00 × 1 FXCC1-Live 0.00 × 19 BCS-Real 0.00 × 4 HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3 0.00 × 1 LQDLLC-Live01 0.00 × 50 ICMarkets-Live08 0.00 × 4 Just2Trade-Real2 0.00 × 7 Axi-US12-Live 0.00 × 2 Exness-Real20 0.00 × 17 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 30 OANDA-v20 Live 0.00 × 6 TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2 0.00 × 24 ICMarkets-Live16 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live07 0.00 × 3 InvestAZ-REAL 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 4 ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live 0.00 × 1 BenchMark-Real 0.00 × 2 535 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor