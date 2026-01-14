- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
117
Profit Trades:
96 (82.05%)
Loss Trades:
21 (17.95%)
Best trade:
25.07 USD
Worst trade:
-21.74 USD
Gross Profit:
92.34 USD (17 278 pips)
Gross Loss:
-55.53 USD (25 672 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (8.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.68 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.88%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
69 (58.97%)
Short Trades:
48 (41.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.66
Expected Payoff:
0.31 USD
Average Profit:
0.96 USD
Average Loss:
-2.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.74 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
9.43%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20.69 USD
Maximal:
21.74 USD (7.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.68% (2.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|45
|EURUSD
|43
|USDCAD
|17
|XAUUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|13
|EURUSD
|17
|USDCAD
|6
|XAUUSD
|11
|GBPUSD
|-10
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|848
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|USDCAD
|630
|XAUUSD
|-10K
|GBPUSD
|-952
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.07 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.99 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GMI-Live12
|0.00 × 6
|
AlgoGlobal-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-Real 22
|0.00 × 1
|
NgelPartners-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Lucrorfx-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 7
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 19
|
BCS-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
LQDLLC-Live01
|0.00 × 50
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 4
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.00 × 7
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real20
|0.00 × 17
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 30
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 6
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 24
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 3
|
InvestAZ-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 2
