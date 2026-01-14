- Growth
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
44 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
22 (33.33%)
Best trade:
11.18 USD
Worst trade:
-8.33 USD
Gross Profit:
87.95 USD (6 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35.94 USD (2 931 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (25.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.48 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.65%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.89
Long Trades:
37 (56.06%)
Short Trades:
29 (43.94%)
Profit Factor:
2.45
Expected Payoff:
0.79 USD
Average Profit:
2.00 USD
Average Loss:
-1.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.83 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.02%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.52 USD
Maximal:
8.83 USD (0.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (8.83 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|37
|NZDCAD
|28
|EURCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|27
|NZDCAD
|24
|EURCHF
|0
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|NZDCAD
|2.1K
|EURCHF
|18
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.18 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US03-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 9
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live02
|0.00 × 66
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.08 × 117
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.27 × 45
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.44 × 9
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.81 × 155
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 13
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|1.13 × 32
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|3.50 × 8
|
VARIANSE-Live1
|3.50 × 2
|
Exness-Real6
|7.00 × 2
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
8
92%
66
66%
100%
2.44
0.79
USD
USD
0%
1:100