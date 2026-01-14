- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
110 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
10 (8.33%)
Best trade:
42.65 EUR
Worst trade:
-127.54 EUR
Gross Profit:
197.15 EUR (25 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144.62 EUR (5 531 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (38.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.69 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.43%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
79 (65.83%)
Short Trades:
41 (34.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.44 EUR
Average Profit:
1.79 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.46 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-127.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.54 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.23%
Annual Forecast:
-2.75%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.46 EUR
Maximal:
127.77 EUR (11.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.32% (127.64 EUR)
By Equity:
10.38% (120.11 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|86
|XAUUSD
|24
|GBPUSD
|3
|VIE.PAR
|2
|REP.MAD
|1
|DBK.ETR
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|GOOG.NAS
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|27
|XAUUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|1
|VIE.PAR
|0
|REP.MAD
|6
|DBK.ETR
|1
|USDJPY
|0
|GOOG.NAS
|0
|XAGUSD
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|XAUUSD
|-248
|GBPUSD
|152
|VIE.PAR
|3K
|REP.MAD
|5.4K
|DBK.ETR
|9.1K
|USDJPY
|18
|GOOG.NAS
|591
|XAGUSD
|284
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +42.65 EUR
Worst trade: -128 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.54 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.29 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.33 × 9
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.29 × 246
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.33 × 12591
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.70 × 158
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.21 × 189
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.22 × 355
|
InstaForex-Server
|2.50 × 8
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
EUR
EUR
39
91%
120
91%
100%
1.36
0.44
EUR
EUR
10%
1:300