Groupe Perdigau Investissements

Tem9 11

Groupe Perdigau Investissements
0 reviews
Reliability
39 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 7%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
110 (91.66%)
Loss Trades:
10 (8.33%)
Best trade:
42.65 EUR
Worst trade:
-127.54 EUR
Gross Profit:
197.15 EUR (25 346 pips)
Gross Loss:
-144.62 EUR (5 531 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (38.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.69 EUR (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
6.43%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
79 (65.83%)
Short Trades:
41 (34.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.36
Expected Payoff:
0.44 EUR
Average Profit:
1.79 EUR
Average Loss:
-14.46 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-127.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-127.54 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-0.23%
Annual Forecast:
-2.75%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.46 EUR
Maximal:
127.77 EUR (11.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.32% (127.64 EUR)
By Equity:
10.38% (120.11 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 86
XAUUSD 24
GBPUSD 3
VIE.PAR 2
REP.MAD 1
DBK.ETR 1
USDJPY 1
GOOG.NAS 1
XAGUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 27
XAUUSD 23
GBPUSD 1
VIE.PAR 0
REP.MAD 6
DBK.ETR 1
USDJPY 0
GOOG.NAS 0
XAGUSD 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.5K
XAUUSD -248
GBPUSD 152
VIE.PAR 3K
REP.MAD 5.4K
DBK.ETR 9.1K
USDJPY 18
GOOG.NAS 591
XAGUSD 284
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +42.65 EUR
Worst trade: -128 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -127.54 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 15
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 75
Exness-MT5Real10
0.33 × 9
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 4
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.33 × 12591
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Forex.com-Live 536
1.70 × 158
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.22 × 355
InstaForex-Server
2.50 × 8
82 more...
No reviews
2026.01.14 11:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 31 days. This comprises 11.57% of days out of the 268 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.