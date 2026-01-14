- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9
Profit Trades:
9 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.95 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
6.63 EUR (1 119 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.27 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (6.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6.63 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.74
Trading activity:
36.13%
Max deposit load:
55.75%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
106.00
Long Trades:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trades:
4 (44.44%)
Profit Factor:
24.56
Expected Payoff:
0.74 EUR
Average Profit:
0.74 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Monthly growth:
6.36%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 EUR
Maximal:
0.06 EUR (0.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.06% (0.06 EUR)
By Equity:
0.91% (0.94 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +0.95 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.63 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Here I'm running the Trend Reversal Scalper on a small account. AUDCAD Timeframe H1.
Trend Reversal Scalper -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113339
