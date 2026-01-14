SignalsSections
Yongzhi Wu

GoldOwl

0 reviews
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 14%
TelaGroupLimited-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
296
Profit Trades:
155 (52.36%)
Loss Trades:
141 (47.64%)
Best trade:
4 412.49 USD
Worst trade:
-4 403.40 USD
Gross Profit:
40 751.06 USD (148 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39 400.80 USD (141 955 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 600.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 739.19 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
55.60%
Max deposit load:
60.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
101
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.18
Long Trades:
145 (48.99%)
Short Trades:
151 (51.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
4.56 USD
Average Profit:
262.91 USD
Average Loss:
-279.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 933.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 413.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
15.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 998.62 USD
Maximal:
7 381.80 USD (88.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.50% (7 381.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.62% (71.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDs 145
XAUUSD.F 136
XAGUSD.F 9
XAGUSDs 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDs 3.4K
XAUUSD.F -2.6K
XAGUSD.F 676
XAGUSDs -152
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDs 12K
XAUUSD.F -6.5K
XAGUSD.F -655
XAGUSDs 1.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 412.49 USD
Worst trade: -4 403 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 600.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 933.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TelaGroupLimited-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

黄金猫头鹰是一套专注于黄金期现价差结构的专业级智能交易系统。不同于依赖行情涨跌判断的传统策略，黄金猫头鹰通过实时监测黄金期货与现货之间的基差变化，在价格出现阶段性偏离时，自动构建期现双向对冲头寸，以获取价差回归所带来的稳健收益。


No reviews
2026.01.14 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 06:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldOwl
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
5
0%
296
52%
56%
1.03
4.56
USD
55%
1:100
