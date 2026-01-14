- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
296
Profit Trades:
155 (52.36%)
Loss Trades:
141 (47.64%)
Best trade:
4 412.49 USD
Worst trade:
-4 403.40 USD
Gross Profit:
40 751.06 USD (148 495 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39 400.80 USD (141 955 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 600.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 739.19 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
55.60%
Max deposit load:
60.87%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
101
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.18
Long Trades:
145 (48.99%)
Short Trades:
151 (51.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
4.56 USD
Average Profit:
262.91 USD
Average Loss:
-279.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 933.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 413.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
15.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 998.62 USD
Maximal:
7 381.80 USD (88.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.50% (7 381.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.62% (71.10 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDs
|145
|XAUUSD.F
|136
|XAGUSD.F
|9
|XAGUSDs
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDs
|3.4K
|XAUUSD.F
|-2.6K
|XAGUSD.F
|676
|XAGUSDs
|-152
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDs
|12K
|XAUUSD.F
|-6.5K
|XAGUSD.F
|-655
|XAGUSDs
|1.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 412.49 USD
Worst trade: -4 403 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 600.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 933.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TelaGroupLimited-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
黄金猫头鹰是一套专注于黄金期现价差结构的专业级智能交易系统。不同于依赖行情涨跌判断的传统策略，黄金猫头鹰通过实时监测黄金期货与现货之间的基差变化，在价格出现阶段性偏离时，自动构建期现双向对冲头寸，以获取价差回归所带来的稳健收益。
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
5
0%
296
52%
56%
1.03
4.56
USD
USD
55%
1:100