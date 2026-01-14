- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
49 (94.23%)
Loss Trades:
3 (5.77%)
Best trade:
29.80 USD
Worst trade:
-5.01 USD
Gross Profit:
245.38 USD (13 754 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.78 USD (467 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (199.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
199.62 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.74
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.10%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
43.76
Long Trades:
38 (73.08%)
Short Trades:
14 (26.92%)
Profit Factor:
16.60
Expected Payoff:
4.43 USD
Average Profit:
5.01 USD
Average Loss:
-4.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
5.27 USD (0.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.23% (5.04 USD)
By Equity:
3.48% (76.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|EURCHF
|11
|AUDCAD
|4
|GBPCHF
|3
|NZDCHF
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|149
|EURCHF
|20
|AUDCAD
|6
|GBPCHF
|6
|NZDCHF
|8
|GBPUSD
|30
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDCHF
|4
|NZDCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|EURCHF
|325
|AUDCAD
|238
|GBPCHF
|144
|NZDCHF
|311
|GBPUSD
|453
|EURUSD
|167
|AUDCHF
|141
|NZDCAD
|148
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.80 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 24
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.74 × 19
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.90 × 10
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.47 × 133
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Bybit-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.60 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.69 × 830
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.71 × 146
Our proprietary Gold trading system delivers consistent performance through a proven high win-rate strategy, actively capturing opportunities with multiple precision trades each week. The portfolio leverages strategic diversification across 16 carefully selected currency pairs, optimising returns whilst reducing volatility and mitigating drawdown risk. Trading carries risk. Please remember you should only trade what you can afford to lose. If you decide to use RoboForex as your broker, for the Partner’s Agent ID, please use: sqgly
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
USD
2.2K
USD
USD
1
100%
52
94%
100%
16.60
4.43
USD
USD
3%
1:300