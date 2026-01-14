SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ProximaCenturi993
Kwok-wah Poon

ProximaCenturi993

Kwok-wah Poon
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 12%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
49 (94.23%)
Loss Trades:
3 (5.77%)
Best trade:
29.80 USD
Worst trade:
-5.01 USD
Gross Profit:
245.38 USD (13 754 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14.78 USD (467 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (199.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
199.62 USD (33)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.74
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.10%
Latest trade:
41 minutes ago
Trades per week:
61
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
43.76
Long Trades:
38 (73.08%)
Short Trades:
14 (26.92%)
Profit Factor:
16.60
Expected Payoff:
4.43 USD
Average Profit:
5.01 USD
Average Loss:
-4.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-5.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
11.56%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.09 USD
Maximal:
5.27 USD (0.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.23% (5.04 USD)
By Equity:
3.48% (76.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
EURCHF 11
AUDCAD 4
GBPCHF 3
NZDCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 1
AUDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 149
EURCHF 20
AUDCAD 6
GBPCHF 6
NZDCHF 8
GBPUSD 30
EURUSD 7
AUDCHF 4
NZDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
EURCHF 325
AUDCAD 238
GBPCHF 144
NZDCHF 311
GBPUSD 453
EURUSD 167
AUDCHF 141
NZDCAD 148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.80 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 33
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 24
FXCC1-Trade
0.25 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-MT5
0.74 × 19
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 10
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.47 × 133
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.69 × 830
Exness-MT5Real8
1.71 × 146
121 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Our proprietary Gold trading system delivers consistent performance through a proven high win-rate strategy, actively capturing opportunities with multiple precision trades each week. The portfolio leverages strategic diversification across 16 carefully selected currency pairs, optimising returns whilst reducing volatility and mitigating drawdown risk. Trading carries risk. Please remember you should only trade what you can afford to lose. If you decide to use RoboForex as your broker, for the Partner’s Agent ID, please use: sqgly

No reviews
2026.01.14 06:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 06:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 05:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 05:37
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ProximaCenturi993
50 USD per month
12%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
1
100%
52
94%
100%
16.60
4.43
USD
3%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.