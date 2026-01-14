SegnaliSezioni
Kwok-wah Poon

ProximaCenturi993

Kwok-wah Poon
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 11%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
51
Profit Trade:
48 (94.11%)
Loss Trade:
3 (5.88%)
Best Trade:
29.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.01 USD
Profitto lordo:
242.90 USD (13 650 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14.78 USD (467 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (199.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
199.62 USD (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.74
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.10%
Ultimo trade:
50 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
60
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
43.29
Long Trade:
38 (74.51%)
Short Trade:
13 (25.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
16.43
Profitto previsto:
4.47 USD
Profitto medio:
5.06 USD
Perdita media:
-4.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-5.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.01 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.09 USD
Massimale:
5.27 USD (0.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.23% (5.04 USD)
Per equità:
3.48% (76.68 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 26
EURCHF 11
AUDCAD 4
GBPCHF 3
GBPUSD 2
NZDCHF 2
EURUSD 1
AUDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 149
EURCHF 20
AUDCAD 6
GBPCHF 6
GBPUSD 30
NZDCHF 5
EURUSD 7
AUDCHF 4
NZDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 11K
EURCHF 325
AUDCAD 238
GBPCHF 144
GBPUSD 453
NZDCHF 207
EURUSD 167
AUDCHF 141
NZDCAD 148
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +29.80 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +199.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 24
FXCC1-Trade
0.25 × 4
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-MT5
0.74 × 19
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 10
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.20 × 41
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.47 × 133
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.60 × 5
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.69 × 830
Exness-MT5Real8
1.71 × 146
121 più
Our proprietary Gold trading system delivers consistent performance through a proven high win-rate strategy, actively capturing opportunities with multiple precision trades each week. The portfolio leverages strategic diversification across 16 carefully selected currency pairs, optimising returns whilst reducing volatility and mitigating drawdown risk. Trading carries risk. Please remember you should only trade what you can afford to lose. If you decide to use RoboForex as your broker, for the Partner’s Agent ID, please use: sqgly

Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.14 06:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 06:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 06:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 05:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 05:37
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
