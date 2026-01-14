- Crescita
Trade:
51
Profit Trade:
48 (94.11%)
Loss Trade:
3 (5.88%)
Best Trade:
29.80 USD
Worst Trade:
-5.01 USD
Profitto lordo:
242.90 USD (13 650 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-14.78 USD (467 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (199.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
199.62 USD (33)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.74
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.10%
Ultimo trade:
50 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
60
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
43.29
Long Trade:
38 (74.51%)
Short Trade:
13 (25.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
16.43
Profitto previsto:
4.47 USD
Profitto medio:
5.06 USD
Perdita media:
-4.93 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-5.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.01 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.09 USD
Massimale:
5.27 USD (0.24%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.23% (5.04 USD)
Per equità:
3.48% (76.68 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|26
|EURCHF
|11
|AUDCAD
|4
|GBPCHF
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|149
|EURCHF
|20
|AUDCAD
|6
|GBPCHF
|6
|GBPUSD
|30
|NZDCHF
|5
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDCHF
|4
|NZDCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|11K
|EURCHF
|325
|AUDCAD
|238
|GBPCHF
|144
|GBPUSD
|453
|NZDCHF
|207
|EURUSD
|167
|AUDCHF
|141
|NZDCAD
|148
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +29.80 USD
Worst Trade: -5 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 33
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +199.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.01 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 24
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.74 × 19
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.90 × 10
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.20 × 41
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.47 × 133
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Bybit-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.60 × 5
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.69 × 830
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.71 × 146
121 più
Our proprietary Gold trading system delivers consistent performance through a proven high win-rate strategy, actively capturing opportunities with multiple precision trades each week. The portfolio leverages strategic diversification across 16 carefully selected currency pairs, optimising returns whilst reducing volatility and mitigating drawdown risk. Trading carries risk. Please remember you should only trade what you can afford to lose. If you decide to use RoboForex as your broker, for the Partner’s Agent ID, please use: sqgly
