- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
49 (55.05%)
Loss Trades:
40 (44.94%)
Best trade:
282.30 RUB
Worst trade:
-437.01 RUB
Gross Profit:
2 392.33 RUB (2 971 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 385.84 RUB (4 439 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (360.86 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
410.34 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
62 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
42 (47.19%)
Short Trades:
47 (52.81%)
Profit Factor:
0.55
Expected Payoff:
-22.40 RUB
Average Profit:
48.82 RUB
Average Loss:
-109.65 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-582.03 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-620.99 RUB (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 028.66 RUB
Maximal:
2 247.10 RUB (72.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.19% (2 247.10 RUB)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSDrfd
|85
|#SBER
|4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSDrfd
|-33
|#SBER
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSDrfd
|-1.1K
|#SBER
|-392
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +282.30 RUB
Worst trade: -437 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +360.86 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -582.03 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Сигнал возникает при ьольшой вероятности разворота тренда. Вероятность 80%. Разворот может быть не глобальный, но миниму на 15 минутном графике и позволит заработать в течении дневной сессии.
