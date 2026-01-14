SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / FiveBullets
Igor' Urahov

FiveBullets

Igor' Urahov
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -48%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
49 (55.05%)
Loss Trades:
40 (44.94%)
Best trade:
282.30 RUB
Worst trade:
-437.01 RUB
Gross Profit:
2 392.33 RUB (2 971 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 385.84 RUB (4 439 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (360.86 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
410.34 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.20
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
62 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
42 (47.19%)
Short Trades:
47 (52.81%)
Profit Factor:
0.55
Expected Payoff:
-22.40 RUB
Average Profit:
48.82 RUB
Average Loss:
-109.65 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-582.03 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-620.99 RUB (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 028.66 RUB
Maximal:
2 247.10 RUB (72.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
54.19% (2 247.10 RUB)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSDrfd 85
#SBER 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSDrfd -33
#SBER 0
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSDrfd -1.1K
#SBER -392
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +282.30 RUB
Worst trade: -437 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +360.86 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -582.03 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Сигнал возникает при ьольшой вероятности разворота тренда. Вероятность 80%. Разворот может быть не глобальный, но миниму на 15 минутном графике и позволит заработать в течении дневной сессии.
No reviews
2026.01.14 06:29
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 06:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.14 05:37
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 27 days. This comprises 9.12% of days out of the 296 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.14 05:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 62 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register