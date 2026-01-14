- Growth
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
7 (26.92%)
Loss Trades:
19 (73.08%)
Best trade:
8.44 USD
Worst trade:
-7.75 USD
Gross Profit:
32.77 USD (1 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.25 USD (3 246 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (8.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.56 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
36.46%
Max deposit load:
61.41%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
4 (15.38%)
Short Trades:
22 (84.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-0.83 USD
Average Profit:
4.68 USD
Average Loss:
-2.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-21.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.79 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-8.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.25 USD
Maximal:
37.25 USD (20.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.57% (37.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.84% (4.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|5
|EURJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|-1
|USDJPY
|-13
|EURJPY
|-10
|EURUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|-10
|GBPJPY
|-3
|NZDUSD
|6
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|137
|USDJPY
|-1.1K
|EURJPY
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|497
|USDCHF
|-396
|GBPJPY
|-257
|NZDUSD
|300
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 536" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
I am a seasoned trading veteran with a disciplined, systematic approach, targeting steady monthly returns of 7-10% while prioritizing risk management to avoid significant drawdowns. My strategy relies on four precise entry conditions, one clear profit target, and a single defined risk level for every trade. I maintain consistency and professionalism, adhering strictly to my proven methodology. Account performance tracking began in May 2025, with prior months showing March 2025 at 7% and April 2025 at 3% returns.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
-12%
0
0
USD
USD
158
USD
USD
5
0%
26
26%
36%
0.60
-0.83
USD
USD
21%
1:100