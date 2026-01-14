SignalsSections
Terry Belin

LeonidasfxMt5

Terry Belin
0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 -12%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
26
Profit Trades:
7 (26.92%)
Loss Trades:
19 (73.08%)
Best trade:
8.44 USD
Worst trade:
-7.75 USD
Gross Profit:
32.77 USD (1 412 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.25 USD (3 246 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (8.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.56 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
36.46%
Max deposit load:
61.41%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
4 (15.38%)
Short Trades:
22 (84.62%)
Profit Factor:
0.60
Expected Payoff:
-0.83 USD
Average Profit:
4.68 USD
Average Loss:
-2.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-21.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.79 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-8.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
37.25 USD
Maximal:
37.25 USD (20.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.57% (37.25 USD)
By Equity:
2.84% (4.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 7
USDJPY 5
EURJPY 4
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 3
GBPJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD -1
USDJPY -13
EURJPY -10
EURUSD 10
USDCHF -10
GBPJPY -3
NZDUSD 6
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 137
USDJPY -1.1K
EURJPY -1.1K
EURUSD 497
USDCHF -396
GBPJPY -257
NZDUSD 300
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.44 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.54 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 536" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real38
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
1.67 × 6
I am a seasoned trading veteran with a disciplined, systematic approach, targeting steady monthly returns of 7-10% while prioritizing risk management to avoid significant drawdowns. My strategy relies on four precise entry conditions, one clear profit target, and a single defined risk level for every trade. I maintain consistency and professionalism, adhering strictly to my proven methodology. Account performance tracking began in May 2025, with prior months showing March 2025 at 7% and April 2025 at 3% returns.  
No reviews
2026.01.14 01:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 01:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
