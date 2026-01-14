The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Forex.com-Live 536" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

I am a seasoned trading veteran with a disciplined, systematic approach, targeting steady monthly returns of 7-10% while prioritizing risk management to avoid significant drawdowns. My strategy relies on four precise entry conditions, one clear profit target, and a single defined risk level for every trade. I maintain consistency and professionalism, adhering strictly to my proven methodology. Account performance tracking began in May 2025, with prior months showing March 2025 at 7% and April 2025 at 3% returns.

