Dimitar Marinov

Dhouse 69

Dimitar Marinov
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 48%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
42 (45.65%)
Loss Trades:
50 (54.35%)
Best trade:
328.36 USD
Worst trade:
-62.25 USD
Gross Profit:
1 135.36 USD (12 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-924.53 USD (12 386 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (294.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
328.36 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
2.56%
Max deposit load:
9.74%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
92
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
28 (30.43%)
Short Trades:
64 (69.57%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
2.29 USD
Average Profit:
27.03 USD
Average Loss:
-18.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-200.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-221.23 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
47.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
240.12 USD
Maximal:
258.88 USD (49.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.59% (257.49 USD)
By Equity:
11.08% (56.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 211
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -277
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +328.36 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +294.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -200.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
No reviews
2026.01.13 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 19:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.