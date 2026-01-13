SignalsSections
Hand of Midas
Handyka Yudha

Hand of Midas

Handyka Yudha
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 94%
Exness-MT5Real28
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
104
Profit Trades:
57 (54.80%)
Loss Trades:
47 (45.19%)
Best trade:
20.69 USD
Worst trade:
-26.63 USD
Gross Profit:
493.49 USD (86 246 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-378.04 USD (194 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (93.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.36 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
11.91%
Max deposit load:
9.39%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
63 (60.58%)
Short Trades:
41 (39.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
8.66 USD
Average Loss:
-8.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-84.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.48 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
77.88%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.07 USD
Maximal:
130.86 USD (40.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.43% (130.86 USD)
By Equity:
4.13% (8.62 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 71
EURUSD 11
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 127
EURUSD -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 82K
EURUSD -120
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.69 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
21.71 × 7
ready for nguyak market bro 😎
No reviews
2026.01.14 06:29
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.14 00:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 15:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
