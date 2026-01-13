- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
104
Profit Trades:
57 (54.80%)
Loss Trades:
47 (45.19%)
Best trade:
20.69 USD
Worst trade:
-26.63 USD
Gross Profit:
493.49 USD (86 246 253 pips)
Gross Loss:
-378.04 USD (194 192 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (93.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
93.36 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
11.91%
Max deposit load:
9.39%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
63 (60.58%)
Short Trades:
41 (39.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
8.66 USD
Average Loss:
-8.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-84.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-84.48 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
77.88%
Algo trading:
30%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.07 USD
Maximal:
130.86 USD (40.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.43% (130.86 USD)
By Equity:
4.13% (8.62 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|71
|EURUSD
|11
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|127
|EURUSD
|-1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|82K
|EURUSD
|-120
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +20.69 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -84.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real28" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
ready for nguyak market bro 😎
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
94%
0
0
USD
USD
214
USD
USD
9
30%
104
54%
12%
1.30
1.11
USD
USD
43%
1:500