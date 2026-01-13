SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BNK EUR 1027214232
KAUSER AHMED

BNK EUR 1027214232

KAUSER AHMED
0 reviews
64 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Dukascopy-live-mt5-1
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
166
Profit Trades:
113 (68.07%)
Loss Trades:
53 (31.93%)
Best trade:
388.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-92.22 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 526.27 EUR (329 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 202.28 EUR (376 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (597.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
597.52 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
5.75
Long Trades:
46 (27.71%)
Short Trades:
120 (72.29%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
7.98 EUR
Average Profit:
22.36 EUR
Average Loss:
-22.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-187.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-187.77 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
12.12%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 EUR
Maximal:
230.17 EUR (55.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 114
BTCUSD 39
EURUSD 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 513
BTCUSD 982
EURUSD 16
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 111K
BTCUSD -153K
EURUSD -4.1K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +388.39 EUR
Worst trade: -92 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +597.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -187.77 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-mt5-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.13 12:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 20 days. This comprises 4.5% of days out of the 444 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 1.58% of days out of the 444 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 12:28
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 12:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register