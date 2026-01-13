- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
166
Profit Trades:
113 (68.07%)
Loss Trades:
53 (31.93%)
Best trade:
388.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-92.22 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 526.27 EUR (329 620 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 202.28 EUR (376 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (597.52 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
597.52 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
5.75
Long Trades:
46 (27.71%)
Short Trades:
120 (72.29%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
7.98 EUR
Average Profit:
22.36 EUR
Average Loss:
-22.68 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-187.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-187.77 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
12.12%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.06 EUR
Maximal:
230.17 EUR (55.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|114
|BTCUSD
|39
|EURUSD
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|513
|BTCUSD
|982
|EURUSD
|16
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|111K
|BTCUSD
|-153K
|EURUSD
|-4.1K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +388.39 EUR
Worst trade: -92 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +597.52 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -187.77 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-mt5-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
