Ding Qiu

XAUUSD3155

Ding Qiu
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -2%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
327
Profit Trades:
239 (73.08%)
Loss Trades:
88 (26.91%)
Best trade:
587.67 USD
Worst trade:
-717.25 USD
Gross Profit:
7 702.27 USD (1 359 493 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 039.63 USD (1 147 137 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (347.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 046.35 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
117
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
162 (49.54%)
Short Trades:
165 (50.46%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-1.03 USD
Average Profit:
32.23 USD
Average Loss:
-91.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-326.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 743.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 603.83 USD
Maximal:
4 019.34 USD (18.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.49% (4 019.34 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 327
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -337
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 212K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +587.67 USD
Worst trade: -717 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +347.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -326.21 USD

主打黄金长期稳定盈利，控制最大回测30%以内
No reviews
2026.01.13 10:15
2026.01.13 10:15
