Trades:
327
Profit Trades:
239 (73.08%)
Loss Trades:
88 (26.91%)
Best trade:
587.67 USD
Worst trade:
-717.25 USD
Gross Profit:
7 702.27 USD (1 359 493 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 039.63 USD (1 147 137 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (347.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 046.35 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
117
Avg holding time:
40 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
162 (49.54%)
Short Trades:
165 (50.46%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-1.03 USD
Average Profit:
32.23 USD
Average Loss:
-91.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-326.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 743.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 603.83 USD
Maximal:
4 019.34 USD (18.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.49% (4 019.34 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|327
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-337
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|212K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Standard1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexTime-Standard
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Standard
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
主打黄金长期稳定盈利，控制最大回测30%以内
