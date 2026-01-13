SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lie down and win
zhenye gao

Lie down and win

zhenye gao
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 191%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24
Profit Trades:
14 (58.33%)
Loss Trades:
10 (41.67%)
Best trade:
145.54 USD
Worst trade:
-35.37 USD
Gross Profit:
391.23 USD (101 561 pips)
Gross Loss:
-100.75 USD (44 370 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (93.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
286.67 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.78%
Latest trade:
51 minutes ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
8.21
Long Trades:
23 (95.83%)
Short Trades:
1 (4.17%)
Profit Factor:
3.88
Expected Payoff:
12.10 USD
Average Profit:
27.95 USD
Average Loss:
-10.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-35.37 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
191.26%
Algo trading:
4%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.31 USD
Maximal:
35.37 USD (9.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.41% (27.31 USD)
By Equity:
14.90% (55.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 15
XAUUSD 5
BCHUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 24
XAUUSD 241
BCHUSD 26
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 30K
XAUUSD 24K
BCHUSD 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +145.54 USD
Worst trade: -35 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +93.59 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
13.64 × 36
ATFXGM8-Live
19.00 × 1
lie down and win
No reviews
2026.01.13 07:13
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.13 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 05:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 05:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
