Maria Das Dores Borges Neta Soares

AlgoSoft

Maria Das Dores Borges Neta Soares
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 6%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:100
Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
15 (38.46%)
Loss Trades:
24 (61.54%)
Best trade:
5.23 USD
Worst trade:
-2.09 USD
Gross Profit:
49.11 USD (5 394 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.66 USD (4 026 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (11.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.29 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Short Trades:
21 (53.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.22 USD
Average Profit:
3.27 USD
Average Loss:
-1.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-10.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.81 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.88 USD
Maximal:
19.66 USD (18.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.17% (19.66 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 19
EURUSD 13
USDJPY 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 8
EURUSD -6
USDJPY 6
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 967
EURUSD -610
USDJPY 1K
Best trade: +5.23 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.81 USD

