Trades:
39
Profit Trades:
15 (38.46%)
Loss Trades:
24 (61.54%)
Best trade:
5.23 USD
Worst trade:
-2.09 USD
Gross Profit:
49.11 USD (5 394 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.66 USD (4 026 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (11.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.29 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
18 (46.15%)
Short Trades:
21 (53.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.22 USD
Average Profit:
3.27 USD
Average Loss:
-1.69 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-10.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-10.81 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
3.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.88 USD
Maximal:
19.66 USD (18.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.17% (19.66 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|19
|EURUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|7
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|-6
|USDJPY
|6
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|967
|EURUSD
|-610
|USDJPY
|1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Best trade: +5.23 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
