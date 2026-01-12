- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
10 (23.80%)
Loss Trades:
32 (76.19%)
Best trade:
11.55 USD
Worst trade:
-249.08 USD
Gross Profit:
27.65 USD (23 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.90 USD (53 080 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (6.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.55 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
73.84%
Max deposit load:
4.14%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.97
Long Trades:
23 (54.76%)
Short Trades:
19 (45.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.09
Expected Payoff:
-6.91 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-9.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-27.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-249.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-8.32%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
290.25 USD
Maximal:
297.88 USD (67.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.40% (297.88 USD)
By Equity:
8.03% (289.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|6
|BTCUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|XAUUSD
|5
|EURUSD
|5
|USDJPY
|4
|USTEC
|2
|US30
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-12
|USDCAD
|-2
|BTCUSD
|-17
|GBPJPY
|-3
|XAUUSD
|-252
|EURUSD
|0
|USDJPY
|-10
|USTEC
|3
|US30
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-94
|USDCAD
|-26
|BTCUSD
|-35K
|GBPJPY
|-42
|XAUUSD
|-1.6K
|EURUSD
|30
|USDJPY
|-66
|USTEC
|2.5K
|US30
|4.3K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.55 USD
Worst trade: -249 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.32 × 81
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.46 × 103
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.50 × 12
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.65 × 315
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
USD
3.4K
USD
USD
34
90%
42
23%
74%
0.08
-6.91
USD
USD
18%
1:500