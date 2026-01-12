SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Trend IC2
Yi Jian Feng

Trend IC2

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -17%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
42
Profit Trades:
10 (23.80%)
Loss Trades:
32 (76.19%)
Best trade:
11.55 USD
Worst trade:
-249.08 USD
Gross Profit:
27.65 USD (23 215 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.90 USD (53 080 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (6.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.55 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.18
Trading activity:
73.84%
Max deposit load:
4.14%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
7 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.97
Long Trades:
23 (54.76%)
Short Trades:
19 (45.24%)
Profit Factor:
0.09
Expected Payoff:
-6.91 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-9.93 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-27.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-249.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-8.32%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
290.25 USD
Maximal:
297.88 USD (67.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.40% (297.88 USD)
By Equity:
8.03% (289.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 7
USDCAD 6
BTCUSD 6
GBPJPY 5
XAUUSD 5
EURUSD 5
USDJPY 4
USTEC 2
US30 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -12
USDCAD -2
BTCUSD -17
GBPJPY -3
XAUUSD -252
EURUSD 0
USDJPY -10
USTEC 3
US30 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -94
USDCAD -26
BTCUSD -35K
GBPJPY -42
XAUUSD -1.6K
EURUSD 30
USDJPY -66
USTEC 2.5K
US30 4.3K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.55 USD
Worst trade: -249 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -27.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 103
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.50 × 12
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.65 × 315
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
150 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.12 23:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of the 236 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 23:07
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 0.42% of days out of the 236 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.12 23:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 23:07
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Trend IC2
30 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
3.4K
USD
34
90%
42
23%
74%
0.08
-6.91
USD
18%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.