Juan Carlos De Ben Limones

DeBen Trader

Juan Carlos De Ben Limones
0 reviews
Reliability
35 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
474
Profit Trades:
294 (62.02%)
Loss Trades:
180 (37.97%)
Best trade:
9 242.20 USD
Worst trade:
-5 763.58 USD
Gross Profit:
102 803.57 USD (197 546 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66 935.40 USD (87 017 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (4 473.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 224.03 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.24%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.41
Long Trades:
284 (59.92%)
Short Trades:
190 (40.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
75.67 USD
Average Profit:
349.67 USD
Average Loss:
-371.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 812.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 882.01 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.03%
Annual Forecast:
-0.38%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 000.59 USD
Maximal:
10 524.38 USD (7.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.74% (10 524.38 USD)
By Equity:
0.03% (45.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 136
AUDCAD 131
GBPJPY 107
XAUUSD 64
EURUSD 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 4.2K
AUDCAD -133
GBPJPY -1.2K
XAUUSD 31K
EURUSD 1.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 11K
AUDCAD 1.7K
GBPJPY 15K
XAUUSD 78K
EURUSD 5.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 242.20 USD
Worst trade: -5 764 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 473.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 812.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
Señal basada en un portfolio algorítmico de múltiples estrategias independientes y no correlacionadas.
Gestión de riesgo conservadora con control estricto del drawdown.
Diseñada para consistencia y escalabilidad a largo plazo.
Sin martingala ni grid agresivo.

Ideal para inversores que buscan crecimiento estable y control del riesgo.

No orientada a trading agresivo ni a resultados rápidos.


Track record verificado públicamente en Myfxbook.

Buscar “deBen_Trader” en Myfxbook.


No reviews
2026.01.12 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 245 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
