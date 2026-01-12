- Growth
Trades:
474
Profit Trades:
294 (62.02%)
Loss Trades:
180 (37.97%)
Best trade:
9 242.20 USD
Worst trade:
-5 763.58 USD
Gross Profit:
102 803.57 USD (197 546 pips)
Gross Loss:
-66 935.40 USD (87 017 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (4 473.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 224.03 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.24%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
3.41
Long Trades:
284 (59.92%)
Short Trades:
190 (40.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
75.67 USD
Average Profit:
349.67 USD
Average Loss:
-371.86 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 812.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 882.01 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.03%
Annual Forecast:
-0.38%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 000.59 USD
Maximal:
10 524.38 USD (7.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.74% (10 524.38 USD)
By Equity:
0.03% (45.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|136
|AUDCAD
|131
|GBPJPY
|107
|XAUUSD
|64
|EURUSD
|36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|4.2K
|AUDCAD
|-133
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|XAUUSD
|31K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|11K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|GBPJPY
|15K
|XAUUSD
|78K
|EURUSD
|5.7K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9 242.20 USD
Worst trade: -5 764 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 473.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 812.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Señal basada en un portfolio algorítmico de múltiples estrategias independientes y no correlacionadas.
Gestión de riesgo conservadora con control estricto del drawdown.
Diseñada para consistencia y escalabilidad a largo plazo.
Sin martingala ni grid agresivo.
Ideal para inversores que buscan crecimiento estable y control del riesgo.
No orientada a trading agresivo ni a resultados rápidos.
Track record verificado públicamente en Myfxbook.
Buscar “deBen_Trader” en Myfxbook.
