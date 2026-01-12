- Growth
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
119 (68.78%)
Loss Trades:
54 (31.21%)
Best trade:
12.90 USD
Worst trade:
-11.97 USD
Gross Profit:
260.01 USD (2 553 134 pips)
Gross Loss:
-155.23 USD (1 482 544 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (23.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.20 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
50.93%
Max deposit load:
0.35%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.58
Long Trades:
117 (67.63%)
Short Trades:
56 (32.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-40.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.66 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.57 USD
Maximal:
40.66 USD (6.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.71% (40.66 USD)
By Equity:
2.26% (11.31 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|152
|XAUUSD
|8
|AUDCAD
|8
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDCAD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|107
|XAUUSD
|5
|AUDCAD
|-6
|AUDNZD
|0
|NZDCAD
|0
|USDCAD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|XAUUSD
|441
|AUDCAD
|-872
|AUDNZD
|-38
|NZDCAD
|-14
|USDCAD
|-8
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
Best trade: +12.90 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|1.63 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.70 × 6985
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.80 × 5
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|2.49 × 107
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.82 × 206
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
|
Eightcap-Live
|3.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|3.02 × 98
No reviews
