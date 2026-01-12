SignalsSections
Oezkan Kahveci

Super Trend Reverse Grid

Oezkan Kahveci
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
173
Profit Trades:
119 (68.78%)
Loss Trades:
54 (31.21%)
Best trade:
12.90 USD
Worst trade:
-11.97 USD
Gross Profit:
260.01 USD (2 553 134 pips)
Gross Loss:
-155.23 USD (1 482 544 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (23.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26.20 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
50.93%
Max deposit load:
0.35%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.58
Long Trades:
117 (67.63%)
Short Trades:
56 (32.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-2.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-40.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.66 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.57 USD
Maximal:
40.66 USD (6.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.71% (40.66 USD)
By Equity:
2.26% (11.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 152
XAUUSD 8
AUDCAD 8
AUDNZD 3
NZDCAD 1
USDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 107
XAUUSD 5
AUDCAD -6
AUDNZD 0
NZDCAD 0
USDCAD 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.1M
XAUUSD 441
AUDCAD -872
AUDNZD -38
NZDCAD -14
USDCAD -8
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.90 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
1.63 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.70 × 6985
itexsys-Platform
1.80 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
2.49 × 107
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.82 × 206
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
3.02 × 98
No reviews
2026.01.12 13:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.12 11:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 125 days
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.