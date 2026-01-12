SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Harapan Jaya
Yusufa Rozaqi

Harapan Jaya

Yusufa Rozaqi
0 reviews
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
27 (79.41%)
Loss Trades:
7 (20.59%)
Best trade:
258.47 EUR
Worst trade:
-62.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 541.30 EUR (17 367 pips)
Gross Loss:
-293.35 EUR (11 509 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 362.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 362.38 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
4.25
Long Trades:
17 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
17 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.25
Expected Payoff:
36.70 EUR
Average Profit:
57.09 EUR
Average Loss:
-41.91 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-293.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-293.35 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
96.91%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
114.43 EUR
Maximal:
293.35 EUR (24.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
AUDUSD 14
archived 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
AUDUSD -284
archived 154
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
AUDUSD -9.8K
archived 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +258.47 EUR
Worst trade: -62 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 362.38 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -293.35 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 3
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 14
Aglobe-Live-1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 11
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ACYCapital-Live02
0.00 × 9
Axi-US07-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real7
0.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 4
OpogroupLLC-Real1
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
189 more...
This strategy focuses on sustainable price movements with disciplined risk management.
No reviews
2026.01.12 01:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 14 days. This comprises 15.91% of days out of the 88 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
