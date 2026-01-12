- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
27 (79.41%)
Loss Trades:
7 (20.59%)
Best trade:
258.47 EUR
Worst trade:
-62.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 541.30 EUR (17 367 pips)
Gross Loss:
-293.35 EUR (11 509 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 362.38 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 362.38 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
4.25
Long Trades:
17 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
17 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
5.25
Expected Payoff:
36.70 EUR
Average Profit:
57.09 EUR
Average Loss:
-41.91 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-293.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-293.35 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
96.91%
Algo trading:
67%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
114.43 EUR
Maximal:
293.35 EUR (24.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|AUDUSD
|14
|archived
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-284
|archived
|154
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|AUDUSD
|-9.8K
|archived
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +258.47 EUR
Worst trade: -62 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 362.38 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -293.35 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 14
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 4
|
OpogroupLLC-Real1
|0.00 × 8
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
This strategy focuses on sustainable price movements with disciplined risk management.
