|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|78
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|3.4K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|76K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This XAUUSD (Gold) signal bot uses a fixed 11-pip stop loss and targets high risk-to-reward setups ranging from 10RR to 20RR.
There is no fixed take profit instead, the bot actively moves the stop loss to lock in profits as price continues in the trade direction.
The strategy is designed to capture strong Gold momentum while protecting capital and maximizing winners.
It focuses on precision entries, disciplined risk management, and letting profits run.
