Ahmed Rahmani

Gold Empire Signals

Ahmed Rahmani
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 -19%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
78
Profit Trades:
41 (52.56%)
Loss Trades:
37 (47.44%)
Best trade:
1 144.26 USD
Worst trade:
-223.02 USD
Gross Profit:
4 823.32 USD (84 381 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 423.15 USD (8 356 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (2 028.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 028.01 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
99.19%
Max deposit load:
1.91%
Latest trade:
40 minutes ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.19
Long Trades:
77 (98.72%)
Short Trades:
1 (1.28%)
Profit Factor:
3.39
Expected Payoff:
43.59 USD
Average Profit:
117.64 USD
Average Loss:
-38.46 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-357.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-454.21 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
420.04%
Annual Forecast:
5 096.44%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.28 USD
Maximal:
549.08 USD (13.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.25% (396.80 USD)
By Equity:
0.67% (12.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 78
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 3.4K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 76K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 144.26 USD
Worst trade: -223 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 028.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -357.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This XAUUSD (Gold) signal bot uses a fixed 11-pip stop loss and targets high risk-to-reward setups ranging from 10RR to 20RR.
There is no fixed take profit  instead, the bot actively moves the stop loss to lock in profits as price continues in the trade direction.

The strategy is designed to capture strong Gold momentum while protecting capital and maximizing winners.
It focuses on precision entries, disciplined risk management, and letting profits run.


No reviews
2026.01.12 00:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
