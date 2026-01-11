This XAUUSD (Gold) signal bot uses a fixed 11-pip stop loss and targets high risk-to-reward setups ranging from 10RR to 20RR.

There is no fixed take profit instead, the bot actively moves the stop loss to lock in profits as price continues in the trade direction.

The strategy is designed to capture strong Gold momentum while protecting capital and maximizing winners.

It focuses on precision entries, disciplined risk management, and letting profits run.