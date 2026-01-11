SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / BTC for Mum
Phatthadon Jedsadarom

BTC for Mum

Phatthadon Jedsadarom
0 reviews
Reliability
122 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 109%
HantecMarketsMU-Server1
1:200
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 775
Profit Trades:
1 747 (98.42%)
Loss Trades:
28 (1.58%)
Best trade:
61.81 USD
Worst trade:
-4.22 USD
Gross Profit:
4 889.86 USD (29 058 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.23 USD (936 623 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
243 (274.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
972.39 USD (137)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.51%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1152.99
Long Trades:
1 744 (98.25%)
Short Trades:
31 (1.75%)
Profit Factor:
201.81
Expected Payoff:
2.74 USD
Average Profit:
2.80 USD
Average Loss:
-0.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.57%
Annual Forecast:
6.97%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.22 USD (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
39.58% (2 692.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USOIL+ 1432
BTCUSD 284
TSLA.OQ 44
CN50 11
VIX 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USOIL+ 1.9K
BTCUSD 2.5K
TSLA.OQ 211
CN50 188
VIX 14
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USOIL+ 77K
BTCUSD 29M
TSLA.OQ 21K
CN50 403K
VIX 1.8K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.81 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 137
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.02 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-Server1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 14
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.11 17:11
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register