- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 775
Profit Trades:
1 747 (98.42%)
Loss Trades:
28 (1.58%)
Best trade:
61.81 USD
Worst trade:
-4.22 USD
Gross Profit:
4 889.86 USD (29 058 082 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24.23 USD (936 623 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
243 (274.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
972.39 USD (137)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.51%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1152.99
Long Trades:
1 744 (98.25%)
Short Trades:
31 (1.75%)
Profit Factor:
201.81
Expected Payoff:
2.74 USD
Average Profit:
2.80 USD
Average Loss:
-0.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
0.57%
Annual Forecast:
6.97%
Algo trading:
20%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.22 USD (0.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
39.58% (2 692.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USOIL+
|1432
|BTCUSD
|284
|TSLA.OQ
|44
|CN50
|11
|VIX
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USOIL+
|1.9K
|BTCUSD
|2.5K
|TSLA.OQ
|211
|CN50
|188
|VIX
|14
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USOIL+
|77K
|BTCUSD
|29M
|TSLA.OQ
|21K
|CN50
|403K
|VIX
|1.8K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.81 USD
Worst trade: -4 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 137
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-Server1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews