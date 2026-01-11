SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AliElMok
Ali Mamidouh M El Mokadem

AliElMok

Ali Mamidouh M El Mokadem
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
28 (59.57%)
Loss Trades:
19 (40.43%)
Best trade:
110.19 GBP
Worst trade:
-41.12 GBP
Gross Profit:
574.60 GBP (6 683 pips)
Gross Loss:
-218.96 GBP (1 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (70.77 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
212.94 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
8.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.59
Long Trades:
43 (91.49%)
Short Trades:
4 (8.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
7.57 GBP
Average Profit:
20.52 GBP
Average Loss:
-11.52 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-69.61 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.41 GBP (4)
Monthly growth:
98.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.08 GBP
Maximal:
77.55 GBP (30.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 15
GBPUSD 10
EURJPY 8
USDJPY 7
EURUSD 6
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 494
GBPUSD 27
EURJPY 61
USDJPY -99
EURUSD -27
NZDCAD 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 4K
GBPUSD 851
EURJPY 1.1K
USDJPY -943
EURUSD -151
NZDCAD 26
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +110.19 GBP
Worst trade: -41 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.77 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.61 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.45 × 105
Exness-MT5Real8
0.49 × 456
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.50 × 14
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.58 × 5688
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.60 × 10
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
VTMarkets-Live
0.64 × 303
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.65 × 494
125 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.11 16:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register