The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsAU-Live 0.00 × 12 itexsys-Platform 0.00 × 3 PrimeCodex-MT5 0.00 × 1 GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 GFXCompanyWLL-Demo 0.00 × 1 DooGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-MT5 0.00 × 35 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 OANDA-Live-1 0.00 × 1 SolidECN-Server 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 2 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.12 × 42 CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5 0.44 × 9 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.45 × 105 Exness-MT5Real8 0.49 × 456 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.50 × 2 MilliyFXGlobal-Server 0.50 × 14 Axiory-Live 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.58 × 5688 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.60 × 10 ZeroMarkets-Live-1 0.62 × 79 VTMarkets-Live 0.64 × 303 GoMarkets-Live 0.64 × 87 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.65 × 494 125 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor