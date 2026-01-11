- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
47
Profit Trades:
28 (59.57%)
Loss Trades:
19 (40.43%)
Best trade:
110.19 GBP
Worst trade:
-41.12 GBP
Gross Profit:
574.60 GBP (6 683 pips)
Gross Loss:
-218.96 GBP (1 787 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (70.77 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
212.94 GBP (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
8.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.59
Long Trades:
43 (91.49%)
Short Trades:
4 (8.51%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
7.57 GBP
Average Profit:
20.52 GBP
Average Loss:
-11.52 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-69.61 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.41 GBP (4)
Monthly growth:
98.45%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
74.08 GBP
Maximal:
77.55 GBP (30.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|10
|EURJPY
|8
|USDJPY
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|NZDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|494
|GBPUSD
|27
|EURJPY
|61
|USDJPY
|-99
|EURUSD
|-27
|NZDCAD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|4K
|GBPUSD
|851
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|USDJPY
|-943
|EURUSD
|-151
|NZDCAD
|26
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +110.19 GBP
Worst trade: -41 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.77 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.61 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.45 × 105
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.49 × 456
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.50 × 14
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.58 × 5688
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.60 × 10
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 303
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.65 × 494
No reviews