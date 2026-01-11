SignalsSections
Helios Capital Partners
Peter Ross Neill

Helios Capital Partners

Peter Ross Neill
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 14%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
465
Profit Trades:
310 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
155 (33.33%)
Best trade:
577.04 GBP
Worst trade:
-256.99 GBP
Gross Profit:
5 577.77 GBP (254 390 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 422.81 GBP (137 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (324.14 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 456.61 GBP (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
189
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.89
Long Trades:
369 (79.35%)
Short Trades:
96 (20.65%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
6.78 GBP
Average Profit:
17.99 GBP
Average Loss:
-15.63 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-87.63 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-961.76 GBP (6)
Monthly growth:
14.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
1 090.52 GBP (6.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.33% (1 083.56 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals
XAUUSD 224
NDX 64
EURUSD 39
GBPJPY 35
WS30 18
SP500 16
AUDUSD 15
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 15
AUDCAD 13
AUDNZD 6
NZDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
NDX 851
EURUSD -163
GBPJPY 136
WS30 49
SP500 99
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 93
GBPUSD 90
AUDCAD 12
AUDNZD 3
NZDCAD 3
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips
XAUUSD 27K
NDX 42K
EURUSD -15K
GBPJPY 18K
WS30 5.4K
SP500 11K
AUDUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 15K
GBPUSD 9.7K
AUDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 519
NZDCAD 425
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +577.04 GBP
Worst trade: -257 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +324.14 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.63 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 9
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.32 × 3609
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXOpen-MT5
0.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.96 × 169
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 397
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 5
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.58 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 more...
  • Company behind the strategy - Helios Capital Partners
  • Multi strategy, Multi Asset Algo strategy - 100% automated
  • Extensive back and forward testing, optimisations generating Alpha.
  • Multi Sequence - 10 trades per sequence max. 
  • X2 core strategies operating across 9 assets (Index, Metals, FX)
    1. Bullish Trend momentum strategy
    2. Bullish Against Trend pull back strategy
  • Max DD - <10%

2024 - Helios delivered 115% ROI

2025 - 6 months testing, engineering, building on the 2024 success. Launched refreshed strategies in August.

Results available live here:

Fund 1 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/mxyo/performance

Fund 2 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/utqw/performance

Both of the above funnel into the signals provided here 

Q4 2025 - +30% ROI


No reviews
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
