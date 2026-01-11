- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
465
Profit Trades:
310 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
155 (33.33%)
Best trade:
577.04 GBP
Worst trade:
-256.99 GBP
Gross Profit:
5 577.77 GBP (254 390 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 422.81 GBP (137 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (324.14 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 456.61 GBP (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
189
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.89
Long Trades:
369 (79.35%)
Short Trades:
96 (20.65%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
6.78 GBP
Average Profit:
17.99 GBP
Average Loss:
-15.63 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-87.63 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-961.76 GBP (6)
Monthly growth:
14.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
1 090.52 GBP (6.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.33% (1 083.56 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|224
|NDX
|64
|EURUSD
|39
|GBPJPY
|35
|WS30
|18
|SP500
|16
|AUDUSD
|15
|USDJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|15
|AUDCAD
|13
|AUDNZD
|6
|NZDCAD
|5
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|NDX
|851
|EURUSD
|-163
|GBPJPY
|136
|WS30
|49
|SP500
|99
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|93
|GBPUSD
|90
|AUDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|NDX
|42K
|EURUSD
|-15K
|GBPJPY
|18K
|WS30
|5.4K
|SP500
|11K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|15K
|GBPUSD
|9.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|519
|NZDCAD
|425
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +577.04 GBP
Worst trade: -257 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +324.14 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -87.63 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 9
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.32 × 3609
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.96 × 169
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 397
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.40 × 5
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 5
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.58 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
- Company behind the strategy - Helios Capital Partners
- Multi strategy, Multi Asset Algo strategy - 100% automated
- Extensive back and forward testing, optimisations generating Alpha.
- Multi Sequence - 10 trades per sequence max.
- X2 core strategies operating across 9 assets (Index, Metals, FX)
- Bullish Trend momentum strategy
- Bullish Against Trend pull back strategy
- Max DD - <10%
2024 - Helios delivered 115% ROI
2025 - 6 months testing, engineering, building on the 2024 success. Launched refreshed strategies in August.
Results available live here:
Fund 1 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/mxyo/performance
Fund 2 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/utqw/performance
Both of the above funnel into the signals provided here
Q4 2025 - +30% ROI
No reviews