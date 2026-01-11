SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Helios Capital Partners
Peter Ross Neill

Helios Capital Partners

Peter Ross Neill
0 recensioni
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 14%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
465
Profit Trade:
310 (66.66%)
Loss Trade:
155 (33.33%)
Best Trade:
577.04 GBP
Worst Trade:
-256.99 GBP
Profitto lordo:
5 577.77 GBP (254 390 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 422.81 GBP (137 863 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (324.14 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 456.61 GBP (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
189
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.89
Long Trade:
369 (79.35%)
Short Trade:
96 (20.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.30
Profitto previsto:
6.78 GBP
Profitto medio:
17.99 GBP
Perdita media:
-15.63 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
17 (-87.63 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-961.76 GBP (6)
Crescita mensile:
14.22%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 GBP
Massimale:
1 090.52 GBP (6.23%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
3.33% (1 083.56 GBP)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 224
NDX 64
EURUSD 39
GBPJPY 35
WS30 18
SP500 16
AUDUSD 15
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 15
AUDCAD 13
AUDNZD 6
NZDCAD 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.9K
NDX 851
EURUSD -163
GBPJPY 136
WS30 49
SP500 99
AUDUSD 13
USDJPY 93
GBPUSD 90
AUDCAD 12
AUDNZD 3
NZDCAD 3
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 27K
NDX 42K
EURUSD -15K
GBPJPY 18K
WS30 5.4K
SP500 11K
AUDUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 15K
GBPUSD 9.7K
AUDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 519
NZDCAD 425
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +577.04 GBP
Worst Trade: -257 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +324.14 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -87.63 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 9
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.18 × 39
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
0.32 × 3609
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
FXOpen-MT5
0.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.96 × 169
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 397
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.40 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
2.00 × 5
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.58 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
19 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Company behind the strategy - Helios Capital Partners
  • Multi strategy, Multi Asset Algo strategy - 100% automated
  • Extensive back and forward testing, optimisations generating Alpha.
  • Multi Sequence - 10 trades per sequence max. 
  • X2 core strategies operating across 9 assets (Index, Metals, FX)
    1. Bullish Trend momentum strategy
    2. Bullish Against Trend pull back strategy
  • Max DD - <10%

2024 - Helios delivered 115% ROI

2025 - 6 months testing, engineering, building on the 2024 success. Launched refreshed strategies in August.

Results available live here:

Fund 1 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/mxyo/performance

Fund 2 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/utqw/performance

Both of the above funnel into the signals provided here 

Q4 2025 - +30% ROI


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.11 15:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati