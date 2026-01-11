Company behind the strategy - Helios Capital Partners

Multi strategy, Multi Asset Algo strategy - 100% automated

Extensive back and forward testing, optimisations generating Alpha.

Multi Sequence - 10 trades per sequence max.

X2 core strategies operating across 9 assets (Index, Metals, FX)

Bullish Trend momentum strategy

Bullish Against Trend pull back strategy

Max DD - <10%

2024 - Helios delivered 115% ROI

2025 - 6 months testing, engineering, building on the 2024 success. Launched refreshed strategies in August.

Results available live here:

Fund 1 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/mxyo/performance

Fund 2 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/utqw/performance

Both of the above funnel into the signals provided here

Q4 2025 - +30% ROI



