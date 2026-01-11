- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
465
이익 거래:
310 (66.66%)
손실 거래:
155 (33.33%)
최고의 거래:
577.04 GBP
최악의 거래:
-256.99 GBP
총 수익:
5 577.77 GBP (254 390 pips)
총 손실:
-2 422.81 GBP (137 863 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
38 (324.14 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
1 456.61 GBP (10)
샤프 비율:
0.14
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
189
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.89
롱(주식매수):
369 (79.35%)
숏(주식차입매도):
96 (20.65%)
수익 요인:
2.30
기대수익:
6.78 GBP
평균 이익:
17.99 GBP
평균 손실:
-15.63 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
17 (-87.63 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
-961.76 GBP (6)
월별 성장률:
14.22%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 GBP
최대한의:
1 090.52 GBP (6.23%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
3.33% (1 083.56 GBP)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|224
|NDX
|64
|EURUSD
|39
|GBPJPY
|35
|WS30
|18
|SP500
|16
|AUDUSD
|15
|USDJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|15
|AUDCAD
|13
|AUDNZD
|6
|NZDCAD
|5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|NDX
|851
|EURUSD
|-163
|GBPJPY
|136
|WS30
|49
|SP500
|99
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|93
|GBPUSD
|90
|AUDCAD
|12
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|27K
|NDX
|42K
|EURUSD
|-15K
|GBPJPY
|18K
|WS30
|5.4K
|SP500
|11K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|15K
|GBPUSD
|9.7K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|AUDNZD
|519
|NZDCAD
|425
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +577.04 GBP
최악의 거래: -257 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 10
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +324.14 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -87.63 GBP
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Darwinex-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 9
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
|0.18 × 39
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
Darwinex-Live
|0.32 × 3609
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
FXOpen-MT5
|0.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.96 × 169
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 397
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.40 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|2.00 × 5
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.58 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
- Company behind the strategy - Helios Capital Partners
- Multi strategy, Multi Asset Algo strategy - 100% automated
- Extensive back and forward testing, optimisations generating Alpha.
- Multi Sequence - 10 trades per sequence max.
- X2 core strategies operating across 9 assets (Index, Metals, FX)
- Bullish Trend momentum strategy
- Bullish Against Trend pull back strategy
- Max DD - <10%
2024 - Helios delivered 115% ROI
2025 - 6 months testing, engineering, building on the 2024 success. Launched refreshed strategies in August.
Results available live here:
Fund 1 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/mxyo/performance
Fund 2 - https://www.darwinexzero.com/darwin/utqw/performance
Both of the above funnel into the signals provided here
Q4 2025 - +30% ROI
리뷰 없음