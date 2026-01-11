SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Core FX99
Nguyen Quang Minh Le

Core FX99

Nguyen Quang Minh Le
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2026 30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
78 (63.93%)
Loss Trades:
44 (36.07%)
Best trade:
25.44 USD
Worst trade:
-40.09 USD
Gross Profit:
551.31 USD (47 986 pips)
Gross Loss:
-321.38 USD (47 129 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (21.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.37%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
124
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.81
Long Trades:
50 (40.98%)
Short Trades:
72 (59.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
1.88 USD
Average Profit:
7.07 USD
Average Loss:
-7.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-81.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-81.89 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
30.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
81.89 USD (8.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.94% (81.89 USD)
By Equity:
0.28% (2.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 119
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 231
BTCUSD -2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
BTCUSD -15K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25.44 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.89 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3421
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 452
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
100 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.11 06:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 06:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Core FX99
60 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
988
USD
1
100%
122
63%
100%
1.71
1.88
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.