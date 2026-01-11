- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
78 (63.93%)
Loss Trades:
44 (36.07%)
Best trade:
25.44 USD
Worst trade:
-40.09 USD
Gross Profit:
551.31 USD (47 986 pips)
Gross Loss:
-321.38 USD (47 129 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (21.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
42.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.37%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
124
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
2.81
Long Trades:
50 (40.98%)
Short Trades:
72 (59.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
1.88 USD
Average Profit:
7.07 USD
Average Loss:
-7.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-81.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-81.89 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
30.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
81.89 USD (8.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.94% (81.89 USD)
By Equity:
0.28% (2.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|119
|BTCUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|231
|BTCUSD
|-2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|16K
|BTCUSD
|-15K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +25.44 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -81.89 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.32 × 81
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3421
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 452
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.40 × 234
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
988
USD
USD
1
100%
122
63%
100%
1.71
1.88
USD
USD
9%
1:500