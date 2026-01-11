- Growth
Trades:
824
Profit Trades:
777 (94.29%)
Loss Trades:
47 (5.70%)
Best trade:
197.95 GBP
Worst trade:
-197.02 GBP
Gross Profit:
2 341.65 GBP (54 519 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-696.28 GBP (8 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
165 (569.99 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
702.59 GBP (138)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
5.89%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.48
Long Trades:
410 (49.76%)
Short Trades:
414 (50.24%)
Profit Factor:
3.36
Expected Payoff:
2.00 GBP
Average Profit:
3.01 GBP
Average Loss:
-14.81 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-197.02 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.02 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
32.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.43 GBP
Maximal:
367.16 GBP (5.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.55% (370.20 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|73
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.11 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.49 × 1492
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.49 × 92
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.58 × 12
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.67 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.67 × 3
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.67 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.78 × 15578
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.79 × 120
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.84 × 31
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.87 × 30
|
Axiory-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.02 × 49
No reviews