Daniel Moretti

PiedPiper

Daniel Moretti
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 33%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
824
Profit Trades:
777 (94.29%)
Loss Trades:
47 (5.70%)
Best trade:
197.95 GBP
Worst trade:
-197.02 GBP
Gross Profit:
2 341.65 GBP (54 519 771 pips)
Gross Loss:
-696.28 GBP (8 039 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
165 (569.99 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
702.59 GBP (138)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
5.89%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.48
Long Trades:
410 (49.76%)
Short Trades:
414 (50.24%)
Profit Factor:
3.36
Expected Payoff:
2.00 GBP
Average Profit:
3.01 GBP
Average Loss:
-14.81 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-197.02 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-197.02 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
32.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.43 GBP
Maximal:
367.16 GBP (5.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.55% (370.20 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 1
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.11 × 109
Exness-MT5Real11
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.49 × 1492
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.49 × 92
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.58 × 12
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Exness-MT5Real8
0.67 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Tradeview-Live
0.67 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.78 × 15578
Coinexx-Live
0.79 × 120
Alpari-MT5
0.84 × 31
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.87 × 30
Axiory-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
1.02 × 49
No reviews
2026.01.11 01:01
