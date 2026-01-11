SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CepTrading
Emanuele Castellani Perelli

CepTrading

Emanuele Castellani Perelli
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
0%
FTMO-Server3
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
204
Profit Trades:
120 (58.82%)
Loss Trades:
84 (41.18%)
Best trade:
375.70 USD
Worst trade:
-3 104.98 USD
Gross Profit:
3 575.90 USD (411 243 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 076.46 USD (692 553 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (111.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
392.80 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
47.95%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
218
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.65
Long Trades:
89 (43.63%)
Short Trades:
115 (56.37%)
Profit Factor:
0.59
Expected Payoff:
-12.26 USD
Average Profit:
29.80 USD
Average Loss:
-72.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 031.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 111.14 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-2.50%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 837.43 USD
Maximal:
3 852.08 USD (3.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
1.16% (1 126.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 80
EURUSD 40
GBPUSD 30
USDJPY 23
USDCHF 12
EURNZD 10
NZDUSD 3
XAUUSD 2
XPTUSD 2
XAGUSD 1
US30.cash 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -943
EURUSD 344
GBPUSD 379
USDJPY 234
USDCHF 22
EURNZD 322
NZDUSD -133
XAUUSD 78
XPTUSD 28
XAGUSD 273
US30.cash -3.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -59K
EURUSD 559
GBPUSD 112
USDJPY 537
USDCHF 92
EURNZD -50
NZDUSD -249
XAUUSD 789
XPTUSD 291
XAGUSD 546
US30.cash -16K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +375.70 USD
Worst trade: -3 105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 031.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.11 01:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.11 01:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.10 23:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.10 23:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 23:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CepTrading
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
97K
USD
1
96%
204
58%
100%
0.58
-12.26
USD
1%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.