Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya

AxtralQuant TechValidation04

Juan Sebastian Serna Bedoya
0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
79 (51.97%)
Loss Trades:
73 (48.03%)
Best trade:
471.14 USD
Worst trade:
-157.11 USD
Gross Profit:
5 797.31 USD (129 899 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 490.33 USD (85 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (465.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
643.81 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
118 (77.63%)
Short Trades:
34 (22.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
8.60 USD
Average Profit:
73.38 USD
Average Loss:
-61.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-221.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-332.45 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98.94 USD
Maximal:
1 269.40 USD (1.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.26% (1 270.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NDX 101
XAUUSD 51
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NDX 520
XAUUSD 787
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NDX 13K
XAUUSD 31K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.52 × 230
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
7.17 × 6
Weltrade-Real
7.36 × 936
2 more...
No reviews
2026.01.10 17:55
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.10 17:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
