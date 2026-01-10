- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
152
Profit Trades:
79 (51.97%)
Loss Trades:
73 (48.03%)
Best trade:
471.14 USD
Worst trade:
-157.11 USD
Gross Profit:
5 797.31 USD (129 899 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 490.33 USD (85 363 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (465.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
643.81 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.03
Long Trades:
118 (77.63%)
Short Trades:
34 (22.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
8.60 USD
Average Profit:
73.38 USD
Average Loss:
-61.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-221.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-332.45 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98.94 USD
Maximal:
1 269.40 USD (1.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.26% (1 270.35 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NDX
|101
|XAUUSD
|51
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NDX
|520
|XAUUSD
|787
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NDX
|13K
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +471.14 USD
Worst trade: -157 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +465.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -221.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.52 × 230
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|7.17 × 6
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.36 × 936
