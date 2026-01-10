SignalsSections
Yasuhiro Yoshimatsu

BMSignal2

Yasuhiro Yoshimatsu
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
ThreeTraderLimited-Live02
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
100 (58.82%)
Loss Trades:
70 (41.18%)
Best trade:
1 292.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-1 605.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
30 360.00 JPY (17 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 850.00 JPY (11 853 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (2 870.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 915.00 JPY (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
60.04%
Max deposit load:
32.97%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
174
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.25
Long Trades:
116 (68.24%)
Short Trades:
54 (31.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
14.76 JPY
Average Profit:
303.60 JPY
Average Loss:
-397.86 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-8 918.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 918.00 JPY (13)
Monthly growth:
3.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 852.00 JPY
Maximal:
9 871.00 JPY (12.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.59% (9 871.00 JPY)
By Equity:
13.26% (10 379.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.raw 95
GBPUSD.raw 75
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.raw 90
GBPUSD.raw -68
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.raw 6.7K
GBPUSD.raw -1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 292.00 JPY
Worst trade: -1 605 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 870.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 918.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThreeTraderLimited-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.12 08:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:1000
2026.01.12 04:19
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 04:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 03:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 03:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 02:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 02:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 02:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 02:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 01:17
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 01:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 00:15
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 00:15
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.11 23:15
Share of trading days is too low
