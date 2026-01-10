- Growth
Trades:
170
Profit Trades:
100 (58.82%)
Loss Trades:
70 (41.18%)
Best trade:
1 292.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-1 605.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
30 360.00 JPY (17 137 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 850.00 JPY (11 853 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (2 870.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 915.00 JPY (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
60.04%
Max deposit load:
32.97%
Latest trade:
4 minutes ago
Trades per week:
174
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.25
Long Trades:
116 (68.24%)
Short Trades:
54 (31.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
14.76 JPY
Average Profit:
303.60 JPY
Average Loss:
-397.86 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-8 918.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 918.00 JPY (13)
Monthly growth:
3.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 852.00 JPY
Maximal:
9 871.00 JPY (12.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.59% (9 871.00 JPY)
By Equity:
13.26% (10 379.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.raw
|95
|GBPUSD.raw
|75
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.raw
|90
|GBPUSD.raw
|-68
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.raw
|6.7K
|GBPUSD.raw
|-1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThreeTraderLimited-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
