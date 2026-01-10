SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD LOW DD Prop firm suitable
Xiaoming Fang

XAUUSD LOW DD Prop firm suitable

Xiaoming Fang
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
FTMO-Server2
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
56 (69.13%)
Loss Trades:
25 (30.86%)
Best trade:
39.11 USD
Worst trade:
-51.49 USD
Gross Profit:
520.76 USD (53 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-290.48 USD (28 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (139.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.81 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
19.25%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.68
Long Trades:
81 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
2.84 USD
Average Profit:
9.30 USD
Average Loss:
-11.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-20.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
137.08 USD (1.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 81
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 230
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 25K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.11 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

🔍 Strategy Features | 策略特点

✅ Multi-Strategy Approach | 多策略融合

We combine systems like   Scalper 5 ,  Mirror , and  Omega  to adapt to various market conditions.

我们融合 Scalper 5 Mirror Omega 等多个系统，适应不同市场环境。

✅ Strict Risk Management | 严格风险管理

Every trade includes stop loss & take profit. 

每笔交易均设止损止盈。

✅ Focus on Gold (XAUUSD) | 专注黄金品种

Deep expertise in one instrument ensures consistency and precision.

专注于单一品种（黄金），确保一致性与精确性。

✅ Optimal Trade Frequency | 合理交易频率

~2–3 trades daily – active but not overtrading.

日均约2–3笔交易 – 活跃但不过度交易。


2026.01.10 14:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
