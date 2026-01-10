- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
81
Profit Trades:
56 (69.13%)
Loss Trades:
25 (30.86%)
Best trade:
39.11 USD
Worst trade:
-51.49 USD
Gross Profit:
520.76 USD (53 279 pips)
Gross Loss:
-290.48 USD (28 107 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (139.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
139.81 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
19.25%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.68
Long Trades:
81 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.79
Expected Payoff:
2.84 USD
Average Profit:
9.30 USD
Average Loss:
-11.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-20.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-114.20 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.87%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
137.08 USD (1.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|81
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|230
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +39.11 USD
Worst trade: -51 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +139.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
🔍 Strategy Features | 策略特点
✅ Multi-Strategy Approach | 多策略融合
We combine systems like Scalper 5 , Mirror , and Omega to adapt to various market conditions.
我们融合 Scalper 5 、 Mirror 、 Omega 等多个系统，适应不同市场环境。
✅ Strict Risk Management | 严格风险管理
Every trade includes stop loss & take profit.
每笔交易均设止损止盈。
✅ Focus on Gold (XAUUSD) | 专注黄金品种
Deep expertise in one instrument ensures consistency and precision.
专注于单一品种（黄金），确保一致性与精确性。
✅ Optimal Trade Frequency | 合理交易频率
~2–3 trades daily – active but not overtrading.
日均约2–3笔交易 – 活跃但不过度交易。
No reviews