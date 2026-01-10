SignalsSections
Alexander Metzger

BotAlexForex

Alexander Metzger
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -55%
LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
330
Profit Trades:
268 (81.21%)
Loss Trades:
62 (18.79%)
Best trade:
59.19 EUR
Worst trade:
-434.96 EUR
Gross Profit:
529.43 EUR (173 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-831.88 EUR (678 436 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (6.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.76 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
70.90%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
161
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
166 (50.30%)
Short Trades:
164 (49.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-0.92 EUR
Average Profit:
1.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-13.42 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-434.96 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-60.67%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
329.09 EUR
Maximal:
526.24 EUR (70.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.16% (526.24 EUR)
By Equity:
3.05% (7.64 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 184
USDJPY 39
GBPJPY 34
EURUSD 26
AUDUSD 25
EURJPY 12
EURGBP 4
BTCUSD 3
FDAX 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -332
USDJPY 4
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD 5
AUDUSD 6
EURJPY 2
EURGBP 0
BTCUSD -8
FDAX -26
GBPCAD 0
GBPUSD 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -5.3K
USDJPY 1.1K
GBPJPY 660
EURUSD 733
AUDUSD 774
EURJPY 483
EURGBP 34
BTCUSD -503K
FDAX -760
GBPCAD 22
GBPUSD 19
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.19 EUR
Worst trade: -435 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.73 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.53 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Automatisiertes Handeln mit Währungspaaren 

der Bot arbeitet mit den Geringst möglichem Einsatz und eröffnet in jedem Währungspaar automatisch eine Kaufen/Verkaufen Position so viele wie das Kapital erlaubt. nach erreichen TP wird direkt die nächste Position eröffnet.

Geeignet für Kleininvestoren

Traden bereits mit 100euro möglich.

No reviews
2026.01.10 09:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 09:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
