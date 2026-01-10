- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
330
Profit Trades:
268 (81.21%)
Loss Trades:
62 (18.79%)
Best trade:
59.19 EUR
Worst trade:
-434.96 EUR
Gross Profit:
529.43 EUR (173 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-831.88 EUR (678 436 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (6.73 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.76 EUR (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
70.90%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
161
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.57
Long Trades:
166 (50.30%)
Short Trades:
164 (49.70%)
Profit Factor:
0.64
Expected Payoff:
-0.92 EUR
Average Profit:
1.98 EUR
Average Loss:
-13.42 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-14.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-434.96 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
-60.67%
Algo trading:
32%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
329.09 EUR
Maximal:
526.24 EUR (70.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
70.16% (526.24 EUR)
By Equity:
3.05% (7.64 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|184
|USDJPY
|39
|GBPJPY
|34
|EURUSD
|26
|AUDUSD
|25
|EURJPY
|12
|EURGBP
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|FDAX
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-332
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|0
|BTCUSD
|-8
|FDAX
|-26
|GBPCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.3K
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|GBPJPY
|660
|EURUSD
|733
|AUDUSD
|774
|EURJPY
|483
|EURGBP
|34
|BTCUSD
|-503K
|FDAX
|-760
|GBPCAD
|22
|GBPUSD
|19
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +59.19 EUR
Worst trade: -435 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.73 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.53 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LibertexCom-MT5 Real Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Automatisiertes Handeln mit Währungspaaren
der Bot arbeitet mit den Geringst möglichem Einsatz und eröffnet in jedem Währungspaar automatisch eine Kaufen/Verkaufen Position so viele wie das Kapital erlaubt. nach erreichen TP wird direkt die nächste Position eröffnet.
Geeignet für Kleininvestoren
Traden bereits mit 100euro möglich.
