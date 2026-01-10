- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
8 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Best trade:
464.98 THB
Worst trade:
-103.33 THB
Gross Profit:
1 731.57 THB (34 224 pips)
Gross Loss:
-638.52 THB (13 780 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (407.01 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 266.70 THB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
15 (88.24%)
Short Trades:
2 (11.76%)
Profit Factor:
2.71
Expected Payoff:
64.30 THB
Average Profit:
216.45 THB
Average Loss:
-70.95 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-402.15 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-402.15 THB (4)
Monthly growth:
109.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
186.72 THB
Maximal:
402.15 THB (32.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|35
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|20K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +464.98 THB
Worst trade: -103 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +407.01 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -402.15 THB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews