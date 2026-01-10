SignalsSections
Punh Pitakthanangkool

BabytraderFX

Punh Pitakthanangkool
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMGlobal-MT5 14
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
8 (47.05%)
Loss Trades:
9 (52.94%)
Best trade:
464.98 THB
Worst trade:
-103.33 THB
Gross Profit:
1 731.57 THB (34 224 pips)
Gross Loss:
-638.52 THB (13 780 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (407.01 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 266.70 THB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
15 (88.24%)
Short Trades:
2 (11.76%)
Profit Factor:
2.71
Expected Payoff:
64.30 THB
Average Profit:
216.45 THB
Average Loss:
-70.95 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-402.15 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-402.15 THB (4)
Monthly growth:
109.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
186.72 THB
Maximal:
402.15 THB (32.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 THB)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 THB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 35
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 20K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +464.98 THB
Worst trade: -103 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +407.01 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -402.15 THB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.10 07:49
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.10 07:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 07:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
