- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 570
Profit Trades:
887 (56.49%)
Loss Trades:
683 (43.50%)
Best trade:
3 219.81 USD
Worst trade:
-822.61 USD
Gross Profit:
55 607.29 USD (212 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 173.29 USD (203 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (123.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 109.69 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
1570
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.70
Long Trades:
762 (48.54%)
Short Trades:
808 (51.46%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
20.02 USD
Average Profit:
62.69 USD
Average Loss:
-35.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 611.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 611.76 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
370.23 USD
Maximal:
3 611.76 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.11% (3 611.76 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.UScent
|1570
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.UScent
|31K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.UScent
|9.6K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 219.81 USD
Worst trade: -823 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 611.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GinzoNetwork-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
涓涓细流，汇聚成川……
No reviews