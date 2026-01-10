SignalsSections
Li Min Lin

Tiny stream

Li Min Lin
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 1%
GinzoNetwork-Trade
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 570
Profit Trades:
887 (56.49%)
Loss Trades:
683 (43.50%)
Best trade:
3 219.81 USD
Worst trade:
-822.61 USD
Gross Profit:
55 607.29 USD (212 646 pips)
Gross Loss:
-24 173.29 USD (203 056 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (123.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 109.69 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
1570
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.70
Long Trades:
762 (48.54%)
Short Trades:
808 (51.46%)
Profit Factor:
2.30
Expected Payoff:
20.02 USD
Average Profit:
62.69 USD
Average Loss:
-35.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 611.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 611.76 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
370.23 USD
Maximal:
3 611.76 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.11% (3 611.76 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.UScent 1570
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.UScent 31K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.UScent 9.6K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 219.81 USD
Worst trade: -823 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +123.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 611.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GinzoNetwork-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

涓涓细流，汇聚成川……
No reviews
2026.01.10 00:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.10 00:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
