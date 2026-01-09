SignalsSections
Chao Guang Yao

Yao10000

Chao Guang Yao
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
PowerTrading-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
294
Profit Trades:
266 (90.47%)
Loss Trades:
28 (9.52%)
Best trade:
35.56 USD
Worst trade:
-36.73 USD
Gross Profit:
841.52 USD (70 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-172.11 USD (17 036 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
134 (395.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
395.07 USD (134)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
296
Avg holding time:
58 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.63
Long Trades:
234 (79.59%)
Short Trades:
60 (20.41%)
Profit Factor:
4.89
Expected Payoff:
2.28 USD
Average Profit:
3.16 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-15.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
66.94%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
87.77 USD (5.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.12% (1.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 294
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 669
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 54K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +35.56 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 134
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.27 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PowerTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 6
FXCM-USDReal07
0.50 × 6
GMI-Live04
3.69 × 16
ECMarkets-Live03
3.86 × 7
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
4.16 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live08
5.00 × 6
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live
7.75 × 4
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
9.71 × 7
No reviews
2026.01.09 23:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 23:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
