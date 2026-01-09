- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
294
Profit Trades:
266 (90.47%)
Loss Trades:
28 (9.52%)
Best trade:
35.56 USD
Worst trade:
-36.73 USD
Gross Profit:
841.52 USD (70 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-172.11 USD (17 036 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
134 (395.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
395.07 USD (134)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
296
Avg holding time:
58 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.63
Long Trades:
234 (79.59%)
Short Trades:
60 (20.41%)
Profit Factor:
4.89
Expected Payoff:
2.28 USD
Average Profit:
3.16 USD
Average Loss:
-6.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-15.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
66.94%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
87.77 USD (5.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.12% (1.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|294
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|669
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|54K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +35.56 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 134
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.27 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PowerTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews