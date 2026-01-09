SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / THPX13D
Marios Skyrianidis

THPX13D

Marios Skyrianidis
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 97%
NCESC-Live
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 527
Profit Trades:
1 327 (52.51%)
Loss Trades:
1 200 (47.49%)
Best trade:
809.10 USD
Worst trade:
-659.90 USD
Gross Profit:
189 284.01 USD (25 508 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-165 940.73 USD (28 027 700 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (4 207.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 207.13 USD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.96%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
95
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.08
Long Trades:
1 302 (51.52%)
Short Trades:
1 225 (48.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
9.24 USD
Average Profit:
142.64 USD
Average Loss:
-138.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-3 132.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 132.52 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
-4.01%
Annual Forecast:
-48.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 911.42 USD
Maximal:
11 225.76 USD (21.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.95% (8 762.14 USD)
By Equity:
0.46% (86.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BRTBTC 832
BTCUSD 589
WTIBTC 485
BRTUSD 338
XAUBTC 249
WTIUSD 21
XAUUSD 13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BRTBTC 5K
BTCUSD -5.7K
WTIBTC 4.1K
BRTUSD -7.1K
XAUBTC 29K
WTIUSD -518
XAUUSD -974
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BRTBTC 25K
BTCUSD -2.6M
WTIBTC 20K
BRTUSD 16K
XAUBTC 14K
WTIUSD -2.6K
XAUUSD -4.8K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +809.10 USD
Worst trade: -660 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 207.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 132.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 29
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.70 × 40
NCESC-Live
3.58 × 1021
Ava-Real 1-MT5
12.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.01.09 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.65% of days out of 226 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
THPX13D
50 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
33
0%
2 527
52%
100%
1.14
9.24
USD
36%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.