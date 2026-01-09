- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
97 (52.43%)
Loss Trades:
88 (47.57%)
Best trade:
59.76 USD
Worst trade:
-77.12 USD
Gross Profit:
762.16 USD (792 695 pips)
Gross Loss:
-631.21 USD (880 573 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (100.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
283.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.23%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
118
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
117 (63.24%)
Short Trades:
68 (36.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
7.86 USD
Average Loss:
-7.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-41.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-78.73 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.95%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
340.75 USD
Maximal:
340.75 USD (22.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.69% (340.43 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|45
|USDJPY
|25
|USTEC
|22
|XAUUSD
|17
|CADJPY
|14
|EURJPY
|13
|GBPJPY
|12
|US30
|12
|US500
|10
|XAUJPY
|10
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-21
|USDJPY
|24
|USTEC
|-43
|XAUUSD
|-131
|CADJPY
|-10
|EURJPY
|-24
|GBPJPY
|-2
|US30
|136
|US500
|0
|XAUJPY
|211
|EURNZD
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|-12
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-202K
|USDJPY
|3.6K
|USTEC
|-43K
|XAUUSD
|-13K
|CADJPY
|-1.4K
|EURJPY
|-3.6K
|GBPJPY
|-350
|US30
|138K
|US500
|291
|XAUJPY
|34K
|EURNZD
|438
|AUDUSD
|119
|NZDUSD
|100
|GBPUSD
|-1.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +59.76 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 3
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
Earnex-Trade
|0.32 × 81
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.40 × 10
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 303
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.82 × 902
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
2.6K
USD
USD
2
96%
185
52%
100%
1.20
0.71
USD
USD
15%
1:400