You Ming Xing

MT Strategy

You Ming Xing
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 4%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
97 (52.43%)
Loss Trades:
88 (47.57%)
Best trade:
59.76 USD
Worst trade:
-77.12 USD
Gross Profit:
762.16 USD (792 695 pips)
Gross Loss:
-631.21 USD (880 573 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (100.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
283.00 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.23%
Latest trade:
39 minutes ago
Trades per week:
118
Avg holding time:
13 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
117 (63.24%)
Short Trades:
68 (36.76%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
7.86 USD
Average Loss:
-7.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-41.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-78.73 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.95%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
340.75 USD
Maximal:
340.75 USD (22.72%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.69% (340.43 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 45
USDJPY 25
USTEC 22
XAUUSD 17
CADJPY 14
EURJPY 13
GBPJPY 12
US30 12
US500 10
XAUJPY 10
EURNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -21
USDJPY 24
USTEC -43
XAUUSD -131
CADJPY -10
EURJPY -24
GBPJPY -2
US30 136
US500 0
XAUJPY 211
EURNZD 2
AUDUSD 1
NZDUSD 1
GBPUSD -12
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -202K
USDJPY 3.6K
USTEC -43K
XAUUSD -13K
CADJPY -1.4K
EURJPY -3.6K
GBPJPY -350
US30 138K
US500 291
XAUJPY 34K
EURNZD 438
AUDUSD 119
NZDUSD 100
GBPUSD -1.2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +59.76 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 3
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
Earnex-Trade
0.32 × 81
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.40 × 10
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.64 × 303
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5587
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.82 × 902
137 more...
No reviews
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.