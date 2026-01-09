SignalsSections
Catalin Mihai Tiepac

TrueLo

Catalin Mihai Tiepac
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 15%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
323
Profit Trades:
183 (56.65%)
Loss Trades:
140 (43.34%)
Best trade:
162.68 USD
Worst trade:
-104.51 USD
Gross Profit:
5 582.14 USD (89 242 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 241.02 USD (100 473 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (395.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
657.16 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
112
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
270 (83.59%)
Short Trades:
53 (16.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
30.50 USD
Average Loss:
-37.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-688.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 430.94 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
14.59%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 104.32 USD
Maximal:
1 700.93 USD (57.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.96% (1 700.93 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 323
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 341
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +162.68 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -688.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.38 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.74 × 94
RoboForex-Pro
9.97 × 273
ICTrading-MT5-4
12.10 × 314
No reviews
2026.01.09 16:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.09 16:39
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
