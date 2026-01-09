- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
323
Profit Trades:
183 (56.65%)
Loss Trades:
140 (43.34%)
Best trade:
162.68 USD
Worst trade:
-104.51 USD
Gross Profit:
5 582.14 USD (89 242 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 241.02 USD (100 473 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (395.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
657.16 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
112
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.20
Long Trades:
270 (83.59%)
Short Trades:
53 (16.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
1.06 USD
Average Profit:
30.50 USD
Average Loss:
-37.44 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-688.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 430.94 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
14.59%
Algo trading:
26%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 104.32 USD
Maximal:
1 700.93 USD (57.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.96% (1 700.93 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|323
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|341
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +162.68 USD
Worst trade: -105 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +395.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -688.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
