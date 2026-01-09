- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
10.06 USD
Worst trade:
-9.87 USD
Gross Profit:
40.34 USD (35 307 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.87 USD (9 869 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (35.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.36 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.09
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
4.09
Expected Payoff:
3.81 USD
Average Profit:
5.76 USD
Average Loss:
-9.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.87 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.89 USD
Maximal:
9.87 USD (9.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|30
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|25K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10.06 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Automated US30 scalper on M30 timeframe with precision timing and conservative risk management. Fixed SL/TP, no martingale, clean, logic-based trading.
No reviews