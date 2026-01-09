SignalsSections
Jean Rachwan Maatouk

Pure Precision Dow Jones Trader Signal

Jean Rachwan Maatouk
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
10.06 USD
Worst trade:
-9.87 USD
Gross Profit:
40.34 USD (35 307 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9.87 USD (9 869 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (35.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
35.36 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.67
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.09
Long Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Short Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Profit Factor:
4.09
Expected Payoff:
3.81 USD
Average Profit:
5.76 USD
Average Loss:
-9.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-9.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.87 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
30.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.89 USD
Maximal:
9.87 USD (9.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 30
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 25K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10.06 USD
Worst trade: -10 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +35.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
27.30 × 1458
ICMarketsSC-MT5
29.17 × 36
Automated US30 scalper on M30 timeframe with precision timing and conservative risk management. Fixed SL/TP, no martingale, clean, logic-based trading.
No reviews
2026.01.11 13:09
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.09 12:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 12:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
