Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
120 (63.49%)
Loss Trades:
69 (36.51%)
Best trade:
458.10 USD
Worst trade:
-466.20 USD
Gross Profit:
10 303.50 USD (394 328 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 664.47 USD (1 087 552 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 587.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 587.50 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
98
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
136 (71.96%)
Short Trades:
53 (28.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
13.96 USD
Average Profit:
85.86 USD
Average Loss:
-111.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 661.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 661.84 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
2.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
932.95 USD
Maximal:
2 328.03 USD (2.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.27% (2 302.03 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.x
|91
|XAUUSD.x
|38
|BTCUSD.x
|26
|US30.x
|17
|NAS100.x
|8
|GBPUSD.x
|4
|XAGUSD.x
|3
|SPX500.x
|1
|AUDUSD.x
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.x
|4.6K
|XAUUSD.x
|-1.4K
|BTCUSD.x
|-1.8K
|US30.x
|724
|NAS100.x
|144
|GBPUSD.x
|103
|XAGUSD.x
|313
|SPX500.x
|-37
|AUDUSD.x
|74
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.x
|16K
|XAUUSD.x
|-15K
|BTCUSD.x
|-724K
|US30.x
|1.5K
|NAS100.x
|23K
|GBPUSD.x
|485
|XAGUSD.x
|4.6K
|SPX500.x
|-366
|AUDUSD.x
|153
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +458.10 USD
Worst trade: -466 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 587.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 661.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoatFunded-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
