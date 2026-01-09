SignalsSections
Silas Oladipupo Omotere

Goatfunded

Silas Oladipupo Omotere
0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 3%
GoatFunded-Server
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
120 (63.49%)
Loss Trades:
69 (36.51%)
Best trade:
458.10 USD
Worst trade:
-466.20 USD
Gross Profit:
10 303.50 USD (394 328 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 664.47 USD (1 087 552 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (1 587.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 587.50 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
98
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.13
Long Trades:
136 (71.96%)
Short Trades:
53 (28.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
13.96 USD
Average Profit:
85.86 USD
Average Loss:
-111.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 661.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 661.84 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
2.64%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
932.95 USD
Maximal:
2 328.03 USD (2.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.27% (2 302.03 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY.x 91
XAUUSD.x 38
BTCUSD.x 26
US30.x 17
NAS100.x 8
GBPUSD.x 4
XAGUSD.x 3
SPX500.x 1
AUDUSD.x 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.x 4.6K
XAUUSD.x -1.4K
BTCUSD.x -1.8K
US30.x 724
NAS100.x 144
GBPUSD.x 103
XAGUSD.x 313
SPX500.x -37
AUDUSD.x 74
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.x 16K
XAUUSD.x -15K
BTCUSD.x -724K
US30.x 1.5K
NAS100.x 23K
GBPUSD.x 485
XAGUSD.x 4.6K
SPX500.x -366
AUDUSD.x 153
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +458.10 USD
Worst trade: -466 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 587.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 661.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GoatFunded-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.09 11:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
