Christos Pavlis

Ai Signals

Christos Pavlis
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 98%
VantageInternational-Live 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
94 (94.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (6.00%)
Best trade:
148.28 USD
Worst trade:
-120.06 USD
Gross Profit:
768.39 USD (786 464 pips)
Gross Loss:
-127.68 USD (12 516 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (300.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
300.62 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.11%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.34
Long Trades:
77 (77.00%)
Short Trades:
23 (23.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.02
Expected Payoff:
6.41 USD
Average Profit:
8.17 USD
Average Loss:
-21.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-120.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.06 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
98.10%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
120.06 USD (16.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.91% (120.06 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 30
XAUUSD 25
XAGUSD 24
EURUSD 18
AUDCAD 2
USDJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 73
XAUUSD 47
XAGUSD 494
EURUSD 27
AUDCAD -1
USDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 758K
XAUUSD 5K
XAGUSD 10K
EURUSD 1.4K
AUDCAD -143
USDJPY 162
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.28 USD
Worst trade: -120 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 35
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +300.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -120.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.57 × 7
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.37 × 19
Tickmill-Live
1.53 × 17
Precision-Driven: 85%+ Win rate across Forex, Crypto,

Total Transparency: Real-time entries, exits, and stop-loss levels.


Consistent Growth: Designed for traders who value long-term profitability over "get rich quick" schemes.

Recommended capital 500$ 


2026.01.09 10:35
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 10:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
