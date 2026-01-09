- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
100
Profit Trades:
94 (94.00%)
Loss Trades:
6 (6.00%)
Best trade:
148.28 USD
Worst trade:
-120.06 USD
Gross Profit:
768.39 USD (786 464 pips)
Gross Loss:
-127.68 USD (12 516 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (300.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
300.62 USD (35)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.11%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.34
Long Trades:
77 (77.00%)
Short Trades:
23 (23.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.02
Expected Payoff:
6.41 USD
Average Profit:
8.17 USD
Average Loss:
-21.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-120.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.06 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
98.10%
Algo trading:
59%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
120.06 USD (16.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.91% (120.06 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|30
|XAUUSD
|25
|XAGUSD
|24
|EURUSD
|18
|AUDCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|73
|XAUUSD
|47
|XAGUSD
|494
|EURUSD
|27
|AUDCAD
|-1
|USDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|758K
|XAUUSD
|5K
|XAGUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|1.4K
|AUDCAD
|-143
|USDJPY
|162
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Precision-Driven: 85%+ Win rate across Forex, Crypto,
Total Transparency: Real-time entries, exits, and stop-loss levels.
Consistent Growth: Designed for traders who value long-term profitability over "get rich quick" schemes.
Recommended capital 500$
No reviews
