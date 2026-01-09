- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
47 (83.92%)
Loss Trades:
9 (16.07%)
Best trade:
10 288.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-16 837.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
67 276.00 JPY (4 506 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45 021.00 JPY (2 875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (34 692.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34 692.00 JPY (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
30 (53.57%)
Short Trades:
26 (46.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
397.41 JPY
Average Profit:
1 431.40 JPY
Average Loss:
-5 002.33 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-19 338.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 338.00 JPY (2)
Monthly growth:
22.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24 250.00 JPY
Maximal:
37 494.00 JPY (33.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|56
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|195
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
