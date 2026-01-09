SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Test copy Accounts
Hiroshimare Nishikawa

Test copy Accounts

Hiroshimare Nishikawa
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
TitanFX-06
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
56
Profit Trades:
47 (83.92%)
Loss Trades:
9 (16.07%)
Best trade:
10 288.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-16 837.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
67 276.00 JPY (4 506 pips)
Gross Loss:
-45 021.00 JPY (2 875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (34 692.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
34 692.00 JPY (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
56
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
30 (53.57%)
Short Trades:
26 (46.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
397.41 JPY
Average Profit:
1 431.40 JPY
Average Loss:
-5 002.33 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-19 338.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19 338.00 JPY (2)
Monthly growth:
22.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
24 250.00 JPY
Maximal:
37 494.00 JPY (33.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 56
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 195
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10 288.00 JPY
Worst trade: -16 837 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +34 692.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -19 338.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TitanFX-06" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
8.00 × 1
No reviews
2026.01.09 10:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 10:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
