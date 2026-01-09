SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TradMiao OD 2026
Cheang Jia Kang

TradMiao OD 2026

Cheang Jia Kang
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
2 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
4 (66.67%)
Best trade:
51.39 SGD
Worst trade:
-25.88 SGD
Gross Profit:
102.64 SGD (80 398 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.75 SGD (40 252 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (51.39 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.39 SGD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.85
Long Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
7.98 SGD
Average Profit:
51.32 SGD
Average Loss:
-13.69 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.05 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.88 SGD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.88 SGD
Maximal:
25.88 SGD (2.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
CHFJPY 2
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 40
CHFJPY -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 40K
CHFJPY -183
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +51.39 SGD
Worst trade: -26 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.39 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.05 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 3
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1.00 × 1
No reviews
2026.01.09 04:31
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 04:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 04:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
