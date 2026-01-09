- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6
Profit Trades:
2 (33.33%)
Loss Trades:
4 (66.67%)
Best trade:
51.39 SGD
Worst trade:
-25.88 SGD
Gross Profit:
102.64 SGD (80 398 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.75 SGD (40 252 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1 (51.39 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.39 SGD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.85
Long Trades:
5 (83.33%)
Short Trades:
1 (16.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
7.98 SGD
Average Profit:
51.32 SGD
Average Loss:
-13.69 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-3.05 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.88 SGD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.79%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.88 SGD
Maximal:
25.88 SGD (2.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4
|CHFJPY
|2
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|40
|CHFJPY
|-2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|40K
|CHFJPY
|-183
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
