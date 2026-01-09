- Growth
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
219 (76.30%)
Loss Trades:
68 (23.69%)
Best trade:
18.88 UST
Worst trade:
-19.62 UST
Gross Profit:
415.75 UST (41 354 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.28 UST (33 500 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (30.31 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.19 UST (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.17%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
296
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
175 (60.98%)
Short Trades:
112 (39.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.21 UST
Average Profit:
1.90 UST
Average Loss:
-5.22 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-51.38 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.38 UST (13)
Monthly growth:
15.53%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.44 UST
Maximal:
52.31 UST (10.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.01% (52.91 UST)
By Equity:
3.80% (17.25 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|252
|GBPUSD+
|22
|EURUSD+
|13
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|95
|GBPUSD+
|-32
|EURUSD+
|-2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|11K
|GBPUSD+
|-3K
|EURUSD+
|-88
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18.88 UST
Worst trade: -20 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.31 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.38 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
XAUUSD GBPUSD EURUSD
Maximum stop loss：200Usd
WeChat：H572909558
