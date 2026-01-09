SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / High Frequency 1
Peng Xiang He

High Frequency 1

Peng Xiang He
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 700 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
Bybit-Live-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
287
Profit Trades:
219 (76.30%)
Loss Trades:
68 (23.69%)
Best trade:
18.88 UST
Worst trade:
-19.62 UST
Gross Profit:
415.75 UST (41 354 pips)
Gross Loss:
-355.28 UST (33 500 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (30.31 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.19 UST (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.17%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
296
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
175 (60.98%)
Short Trades:
112 (39.02%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.21 UST
Average Profit:
1.90 UST
Average Loss:
-5.22 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-51.38 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.38 UST (13)
Monthly growth:
15.53%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.44 UST
Maximal:
52.31 UST (10.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.01% (52.91 UST)
By Equity:
3.80% (17.25 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 252
GBPUSD+ 22
EURUSD+ 13
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 95
GBPUSD+ -32
EURUSD+ -2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 11K
GBPUSD+ -3K
EURUSD+ -88
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.88 UST
Worst trade: -20 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.31 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.38 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

XAUUSD GBPUSD EURUSD

Maximum stop loss：200Usd

WeChat：H572909558


No reviews
2026.01.09 04:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 04:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
High Frequency 1
700 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
453
UST
1
95%
287
76%
100%
1.17
0.21
UST
11%
1:500
Copy

