Ahmad Rustian

Cukimay

Ahmad Rustian
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 21%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
574 101.16 IDR
Worst trade:
-75 786.21 IDR
Gross Profit:
977 945.82 IDR (75 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146 351.67 IDR (8 082 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (912 571.97 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
912 571.97 IDR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.79%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.96
Long Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
6.68
Expected Payoff:
103 949.27 IDR
Average Profit:
162 990.97 IDR
Average Loss:
-73 175.84 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-136 085.63 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136 085.63 IDR (2)
Monthly growth:
20.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76 600.51 IDR
Maximal:
139 620.13 IDR (3.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.41% (138 440.85 IDR)
By Equity:
4.94% (238 836.79 IDR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
BTCUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 81
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 48K
BTCUSD 19K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +574 101.16 IDR
Worst trade: -75 786 IDR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +912 571.97 IDR
Maximal consecutive loss: -136 085.63 IDR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
3.65 × 23
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 3
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.20 × 210
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
Well come 
No reviews
2026.01.09 16:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 03:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 02:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 02:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 02:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 02:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month.

