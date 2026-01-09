- Growth
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
6 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
2 (25.00%)
Best trade:
574 101.16 IDR
Worst trade:
-75 786.21 IDR
Gross Profit:
977 945.82 IDR (75 112 pips)
Gross Loss:
-146 351.67 IDR (8 082 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (912 571.97 IDR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
912 571.97 IDR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.55
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.79%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.96
Long Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Short Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Profit Factor:
6.68
Expected Payoff:
103 949.27 IDR
Average Profit:
162 990.97 IDR
Average Loss:
-73 175.84 IDR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-136 085.63 IDR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-136 085.63 IDR (2)
Monthly growth:
20.84%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76 600.51 IDR
Maximal:
139 620.13 IDR (3.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.41% (138 440.85 IDR)
By Equity:
4.94% (238 836.79 IDR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|BTCUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|81
|BTCUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|48K
|BTCUSD
|19K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.50 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|3.65 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.20 × 210
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
4.8M
IDR
IDR
1
0%
8
75%
100%
6.68
103 949.27
IDR
IDR
5%
1:500