Trades:
504
Profit Trades:
314 (62.30%)
Loss Trades:
190 (37.70%)
Best trade:
9 724.30 RUB
Worst trade:
-14 776.54 RUB
Gross Profit:
232 481.55 RUB (46 707 pips)
Gross Loss:
-373 487.29 RUB (60 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (13 178.64 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 610.95 RUB (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.95
Long Trades:
229 (45.44%)
Short Trades:
275 (54.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-279.77 RUB
Average Profit:
740.39 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 965.72 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-47 934.41 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47 934.41 RUB (10)
Monthly growth:
-1.42%
Annual Forecast:
-17.26%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
148 437.39 RUB
Maximal:
148 591.64 RUB (1477.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.74% (130 400.56 RUB)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDrfd
|233
|EURJPYrfd
|131
|GBPUSDrfd
|88
|USDCADrfd
|21
|USDCHFrfd
|10
|AUDUSDrfd
|7
|AUDCHFrfd
|5
|AUDJPYrfd
|4
|CHFJPYrfd
|2
|AUDCADrfd
|2
|AUDNZDrfd
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDrfd
|-692
|EURJPYrfd
|-1.2K
|GBPUSDrfd
|-424
|USDCADrfd
|88
|USDCHFrfd
|-126
|AUDUSDrfd
|-38
|AUDCHFrfd
|-52
|AUDJPYrfd
|74
|CHFJPYrfd
|0
|AUDCADrfd
|9
|AUDNZDrfd
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDrfd
|-2.6K
|EURJPYrfd
|-8.5K
|GBPUSDrfd
|-5.3K
|USDCADrfd
|2.3K
|USDCHFrfd
|-1.1K
|AUDUSDrfd
|-925
|AUDCHFrfd
|133
|AUDJPYrfd
|2.9K
|CHFJPYrfd
|-34
|AUDCADrfd
|-219
|AUDNZDrfd
|13
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9 724.30 RUB
Worst trade: -14 777 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 178.64 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -47 934.41 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Торговля по уровням.
