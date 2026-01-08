SignalsSections
Oleg Tertychnikov

Alfa Trast

Oleg Tertychnikov
0 reviews
87 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -63%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
504
Profit Trades:
314 (62.30%)
Loss Trades:
190 (37.70%)
Best trade:
9 724.30 RUB
Worst trade:
-14 776.54 RUB
Gross Profit:
232 481.55 RUB (46 707 pips)
Gross Loss:
-373 487.29 RUB (60 100 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (13 178.64 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 610.95 RUB (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.95
Long Trades:
229 (45.44%)
Short Trades:
275 (54.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.62
Expected Payoff:
-279.77 RUB
Average Profit:
740.39 RUB
Average Loss:
-1 965.72 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-47 934.41 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47 934.41 RUB (10)
Monthly growth:
-1.42%
Annual Forecast:
-17.26%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
148 437.39 RUB
Maximal:
148 591.64 RUB (1477.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.74% (130 400.56 RUB)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDrfd 233
EURJPYrfd 131
GBPUSDrfd 88
USDCADrfd 21
USDCHFrfd 10
AUDUSDrfd 7
AUDCHFrfd 5
AUDJPYrfd 4
CHFJPYrfd 2
AUDCADrfd 2
AUDNZDrfd 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDrfd -692
EURJPYrfd -1.2K
GBPUSDrfd -424
USDCADrfd 88
USDCHFrfd -126
AUDUSDrfd -38
AUDCHFrfd -52
AUDJPYrfd 74
CHFJPYrfd 0
AUDCADrfd 9
AUDNZDrfd 1
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDrfd -2.6K
EURJPYrfd -8.5K
GBPUSDrfd -5.3K
USDCADrfd 2.3K
USDCHFrfd -1.1K
AUDUSDrfd -925
AUDCHFrfd 133
AUDJPYrfd 2.9K
CHFJPYrfd -34
AUDCADrfd -219
AUDNZDrfd 13
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 724.30 RUB
Worst trade: -14 777 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 178.64 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -47 934.41 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Торговля по уровням.
No reviews
2026.01.08 20:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
