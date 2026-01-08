SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RISKPROFX
Husam Gh M El Zayat

RISKPROFX

Husam Gh M El Zayat
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
CFI1-Real
1:400
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
920
Profit Trades:
355 (38.58%)
Loss Trades:
565 (61.41%)
Best trade:
881.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1 603.26 USD
Gross Profit:
19 272.09 USD (3 323 130 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 580.72 USD (2 926 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (840.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 238.16 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.61
Long Trades:
603 (65.54%)
Short Trades:
317 (34.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
2.93 USD
Average Profit:
54.29 USD
Average Loss:
-29.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
48 (-237.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 862.37 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.81%
Annual Forecast:
58.36%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 392.51 USD (33.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.01% (4 392.51 USD)
By Equity:
4.37% (657.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_ 626
US100_Spot 294
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_ 2.4K
US100_Spot 260
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_ 253K
US100_Spot 143K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +881.38 USD
Worst trade: -1 603 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +840.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -237.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CFI1-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.08 19:25
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.08 19:25
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RISKPROFX
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
15
0%
920
38%
100%
1.16
2.93
USD
20%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.