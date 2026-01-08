SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / IA TAKE STOP LOW CAPITAL
Fernando Roberto De Abreu Silva

IA TAKE STOP LOW CAPITAL

Fernando Roberto De Abreu Silva
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 18%
4xCube-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
496
Profit Trades:
344 (69.35%)
Loss Trades:
152 (30.65%)
Best trade:
22.96 USD
Worst trade:
-43.12 USD
Gross Profit:
1 055.68 USD (52 034 pips)
Gross Loss:
-960.81 USD (47 351 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (33.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.76 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
5.70%
Max deposit load:
6.85%
Latest trade:
5 minutes ago
Trades per week:
80
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.71
Long Trades:
286 (57.66%)
Short Trades:
210 (42.34%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
3.07 USD
Average Loss:
-6.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-94.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-94.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.18%
Annual Forecast:
74.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
134.12 USD (19.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.33% (134.12 USD)
By Equity:
2.23% (11.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDxx 307
EURUSDxx 189
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDxx -18
EURUSDxx 113
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDxx -946
EURUSDxx 5.7K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22.96 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +33.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -94.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.08 14:21
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 1.02% of days out of 393 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.